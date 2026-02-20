It was Part I of “Tank-a-Palooza” in Washington, D.C., as the Indiana Pacers and Washington Wizards squared off in a matchup that carried more lottery implications than playoff stakes.

The team with the second-worst record in the NBA hosted the team with the fourth-worst mark, both eyeing improved draft odds. After 48 minutes, it was the Wizards who capitalized, outscoring the Pacers 112–105 to secure the victory.

While the on-court product didn’t resemble the crisp, high-octane basketball fans have come to expect from a healthy Pacers squad, there were encouraging flashes from several young players making the most of expanded roles.

Jarace Walker Does It All

Earlier this week, I wrote about how this stretch of the season would provide Jarace Walker with a prime opportunity to showcase his versatility. On Wednesday night, he delivered.

With injuries ravaging the roster, Indiana needed Walker to initiate the offense. At times, he looked every bit the part of a point forward, threading multiple Magic Johnson-esque passes that led directly to wide-open buckets.

What a DIME‼️



Jarace Walker goes behind-the-back to Taelon Peter.

One of the highlights came when Walker fired a behind-the-back pass with his right hand to Taelon Peter in the left corner for three. The pass arrived with velocity, making Peter’s clean catch and conversion just as impressive. Minutes later, Walker delivered a slick no-look, backward feed to Micah Potter for an easy finish at the rim.

Jarace Walker dropping dimes all over 🪙



Micah Potter slams home the flashy pass from Jarace.

These are the plays that ignite optimism. As Quinn Buckner noted on the broadcast, Walker is still just 22 years old. It’s easy to forget how young he is—and how bright his future can be.

Walker finished with 21 points, 14 rebounds, seven assists, and two steals, though he also committed five turnovers. He shot 6-of-16 from the field but went an efficient 8-of-10 from the free-throw line, a testament to the force and aggression he displayed attacking the rim.

Walker wasn’t alone.

Jay Huff made his presence felt in just 21 minutes, totaling 15 points, eight rebounds, and three blocked shots. He also went a perfect 8-of-8 from the free-throw line, using his size and length to tower over Washington’s frontcourt.

Peter, meanwhile, became the focal point of Indiana’s offense down the stretch. The rookie knocked down 5-of-11 from beyond the arc and finished with 16 points. His perimeter shooting was one of the traits that intrigued the Pacers during the draft process, and on this night, he let it fly with confidence.

For a team navigating the final third of a difficult season, these individual developments matter. Growth, not the standings, is the priority.

Injuries Continue to Mount

Before tipoff, head coach Rick Carlisle informed reporters that Pascal Siakam would miss at least two games for personal reasons. Backup point guard T.J. McConnell and Quenton Jackson were both listed as questionable.

Tyrese Haliburton, Ivica Zubac, Obi Toppin, and Johnny Furphy were already ruled out, and the situation worsened as the night unfolded. Aaron Nesmith exited after a knee-to-knee collision with Huff and did not return. Kam Jones was sidelined midway through the second quarter with a back injury, forcing Walker into even heavier minutes at point guard.

By halftime, the Pacers were down to just eight available players for the remainder of the game, with nine unavailable.

Indiana and Washington will run it back tomorrow night in the second half of a back-to-back.

Given the mounting injuries, it remains to be seen who will be available for Part II of this late-season lottery showdown.



Lastly, \this Wizards' victory dropped them from the second worst record to the fifth worst, while Indiana jumped from the fourth worst record to second in the NBA.

