Pacers Share Photo From 1988 NBA Draft

The Indiana Pacers shared a photo of Rik Smits being drafted in 1988.

On Monday, the Indiana Pacers shared a photo from the 1988 NBA Draft on Twitter when they used the second overall pick to draft Rik Smits.

The Tweet of the photo from 33-years-ago as of Monday can be seen in a post from the Pacers that is embedded below.

Smits played his entire 12-year career with the Pacers in Indiana, and made an All-Star game in 1998.

Related stories on NBA basketball