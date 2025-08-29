Pacers Slammed By NBA Insider for Confounding Offseason
The Indiana Pacers weren't very active this summer when it came to making moves. The biggest move that happened around them was Myles Turner leaving Indiana for Milwaukee.
The only true addition that the Pacers made was trading for Jay Huff, bringing him in from Memphis for a second-round pick. Everyone else was on the roster last season.
While the Pacers made the NBA Finals with this roster, they are missing Tyrese Haliburton, who was a massive part of that run. One NBA insider wishes that the Pacers had done more this summer.
NBA Insider hates what the Pacers did in the offseason
Sam Amick of The Athletic was not impressed by what Indiana decided to do this summer. He wanted them to do a little more coming off an NBA Finals run. He was particularly irked by them not re-signing Myles Turner.
"So I understand why they didn’t sign Myles Turner — instead watching him pull off the stunner of the summer by landing with the Milwaukee Bucks on a four-year, $120 million deal — but that doesn’t mean I have to like it," Amick writes.
Amick believes the Pacers should have brought him back because of the skills that Turner possesses, due to their uniqueness.
"The question of whether to pay big for the 29-year-old Turner is definitely a debate, especially considering how poorly he played when it mattered most (10.6 points and 4.4 rebounds per game in the finals; 37.7 percent shooting overall and 21.4 percent from long range) and the omnipresent luxury tax implications," Amick writes. "But they never would have been there without him, and his value as a stretch five/rim protector is the kind of thing that doesn’t always show up in his stats."
The Pacers may have been better off keeping the band together
Amick couldn't believe that the Pacers would turn the page on a foundational member of a Finals run so quickly.
"When your team pulls off that kind of remarkable run, getting to the NBA Finals for the first time in a quarter century and coming so close to winning the whole thing, the notion of losing a foundational member because of money less than a month later just doesn’t add up."
Indiana made that decision to let him go, so now only time will tell if that proves to be the right decision.
