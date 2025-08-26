Pacers News: Rick Carlisle Extension Went Beyond Rewarding On-Court Work
The Indiana Pacers came the closest they have in franchise history to winning an NBA championship last season, coming just two quarters short of hoisting the trophy.
Rick Carlisle is one of the biggest reasons why they were able to reach the NBA Finals in the first place. His ability to help the offense become too random to defend is a massive key for them.
More news: Pacers Coach Leaves Team in Surprise Move, Deal with Rival Incoming?
This offseason, the Pacers gave Carlisle a contract extension. He certainly deserves that for what he's been able to do on the court, but this extension was more than just about that.
The Indiana Pacers wanted stability heading into next year
Indiana loves Carlisle as the head coach, but they also love stability. NBA insider Marc Stein of The Stein Line makes the case that part of the reason the Pacers decided to sign him to an extension is stability.
"The new deal is not only a reward for Carlisle's role in helping the Pacers reach the Eastern Conference Finals and the NBA Finals over the past two seasons but also a move intended to promote stability after Indiana was rocked during and after its Cinderella postseason run," Stein writes.
Tyrese Haliburton's injury and Myles Turner heading to Milwaukee are two big pieces that won't be available for the team next season. They needed some stability for the next few years.
More news: Insider Has Harsh Take on Myles Turner's Pacers Exit
Carlisle gives them that stability for the next few years, and it allows him to keep building on what the team has done over the last few years.
The Indiana Pacers are in good hands as long as Carlisle is coaching
Carlisle will likely not take another coaching job in his career, so he will likely end his career in Indianapolis. The Pacers have enjoyed having him with the organization for this second stint.
Next season will show just how good a coach he is without Haliburton available in the lineup. He is going to have to cook up some interesting lineup combinations in order to win games.
How well Andrew Nembhard is able to grow as a point guard will go a long way toward determining if the Pacers are going to be able to make the playoffs next season.
Latest Pacers News
For more news and notes on the Indiana Pacers, visit Indiana Pacers on SI.