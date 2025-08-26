All Pacers

Pacers' James Wiseman Making Significant Change Ahead of New Season

The Pacers' center has decided to make a big change.

Ryan Stano

Oct 10, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Indiana Pacers center James Wiseman (13) dribbles in the third quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images
Oct 10, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Indiana Pacers center James Wiseman (13) dribbles in the third quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images / David Richard-Imagn Images
The Indiana Pacers made the decision to re-sign center James Wiseman this offseason after trading him away to the Raptors. At the time, they did so in order to clear up a roster spot so they could bring in Tony Bradley for the playoff stretch.

Wiseman tore his Achilles tendon in the first game he played with the Pacers last season, ending any hope he had of having a comeback season. Now, he's almost fully recovered from that injury.

The Pacers will have Wiseman fighting for the starting center job, but he will likely be a backup. Ahead of next season, he has decided to make a change.

Pacers center James Wiseman has changed his number

Now that he has been brought back to the Pacers for another season, he has decided to change his number. He has changed from No. 13 to No. 11, which was worn by Bruce Brown last year.

Wiseman is going to have to prove that he can stay healthy next season if he wants to continue his NBA career. He is trying to show that he is not a complete bust after being taken second overall in the 2020 NBA Draft.

The Pacers liked what they saw from him in training camp and in preseason last year, so they believe he can help the team.

They are going to need plenty of help at center without Myles Turner.

Turner decided to sign a four-year deal worth $108.9 million to head to the Milwaukee Bucks. Without him, the team will have to find a viable center who can start.

The Pacers might be James Wiseman's last shot in the NBA

If things don't work out this season, Wiseman might be out of future opportunities in the NBA. He doesn't have a track record of being a great player, and his injury history is starting to get worrisome.

Indiana believes that he can develop a jump-shot to shoot some 3's, as well as make decisions faster than he used to. The slow decision-making is one of the reasons he didn't work out with the Warriors.

So far in his NBA career, Wiseman is averaging 9,1 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 0.7 assists per game. He is shooting 56 percent from the field.

