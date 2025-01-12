Pacers Take Massive Leap in New NBA Power Rankings
The Indiana Pacers have really found their footing in recent weeks having won four straight games, including most recently defeating the Golden State Warriors on Friday, Jan. 10. There has been major improvement both offensively and defensively, that has resulted in the Pacers climbing the ranks in the NBA power rankings.
The Pacers struggled early in the season with a number of challenges, reflecting in their underwhelming record in the first half of the season. Injuries at the beginning of the season disrupted Indiana on both ends of the floor.
Players such as Andrew Nembhard and Aaron Nesmith, who are notable for their defensive abilities, have missed critical time on the floor. Starter James Wiseman went down in the season opener with an Achilles injury, sidelining him for the remainder of the year.
Backup center Isaiah Jackson unfortunately suffered a torn Achilles
The Pacers often struggled early on to find consistency on offense. The team is led by point guard Tyrese Halliburton, who saw a decline in his offensive efficiency early in the season.
His scoring and assists numbers were significantly lower than last season, heavily impacting the Pacers on offense. In games where Halliburton plays well, the Pacers often played significantly better. This offense is incredibly dependent on the success of Halliburton.
Fortunately for Indiana, Halliburton has been playing exceptionally well in recent matchups. In their most recent win over Golden State, Haliburton recorded 25 points, 10 assists, and three steals. Over the past 10 games, the 24-year-old has been performing the best he has all season, averaging 20.6 points, 9.7 assists, and 4.2 rebounds per game.
Halliburton has addressed one of the biggest problem areas concerning offensive consistency, and it’s showing as the Pacers continue climbing the ranks in the Eastern Conference. Pascal Siakam has been instrumental in the Pacers win streak, averaging 17.8 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 4.0 assists per game.
Other players including Myles Turner and T.J. McConnell have all stepped up in recent games to propel the Pacers into seventh place in the East.
That said, Indiana has moved up a few spots in the NBA Power Rankings from the 18th spot to number 13. Looking ahead, the Pacers face a major challenge as they meet the top-ranked team in the East, the Cleveland Cavaliers.
A win against the Cavs could be just the momentum this team needs to continue their path of success.
