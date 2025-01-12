Pacers Injury Report: Crucial Indiana Forward Remains Out vs Cavaliers
The Indiana Pacers have slowly but surely started to get healthy this season. After losing both backup centers, a starting guard, a starting forward, and a reserve guard to injuries, they have mostly gotten back to being healthy.
These injuries were the primary reason why the Pacers started out just 6-10 on the season. They weren't able to win games with regularity because they didn't have any continuity in the lineup.
Now that they do have continuity, the Pacers are playing much better basketball. They have won five straight games as well as 11 of their last 14.
As healthy as they are right now, there is still one player who continues to be out. That is starting small forward Aaron Nesmith.
Nesmith has played in just six games this season due to a severe ankle sprain that he suffered. He has been slowly working his way back to the court.
As the Pacers get ready to face the best team in the NBA, Nesmith remains out. He is the only player who is in the rotation listed on the injury report for the Pacers.
There is still no firm timetable for his return. All Rick Carlisle will say when he is asked about Nesmith is that he is making progress.
Nesmith has been a crucial player for the Indiana Pacers, especially last season. He emerged as their best perimeter defender and one of their best 3-point shooters.
Indiana has back-to-back games against the Cavs coming up. This will be a great litmus test for them to determine if they need to make a big move at the trade deadline or if they can stand pat.
Because he has been hurt for most of the season, there's a chance that Nesmith could be in a trade package for the right player. Any move the Pacers would make would likely be closer to the deadline.
Aaron Nesmith is averaging 9.2 points, four rebounds, and one assist this season. He's also shooting 52.8 percent from the field and 54.5 percent from beyond the 3-point line.
