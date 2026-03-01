Multiple players' status revealed for Pacers-Grizzlies: Final Injury Update

The Indiana Pacers announced that Obi Toppin (foot) will be available to play in Sunday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies, while Pascal Siakam (wrist) and Andrew Nembhard (back/neck) will not be.

For the Grizzlies, Ty Jerome (thigh), Cedric Coward (knee) and Santi Aldama (knee) will all be sitting out as well.

Here's the rest of the injury report and game preview:

INJURY REPORT

PACERS

Obi Toppin: Available - Foot

Pascal Siakam: Out - Wrist

Andrew Nembhard: Out - Back/Neck

Aaron Nesmith: Out - Ankle

Ivica Zubac: Out - Ankle

Johnny Furphy: Out - Knee

Tyrese Haliburton: Out - Achilles

GRIZZLIES

Ty Jerome: Out - Thigh

Santi Aldama: Out - Knee Injury Management

Cedric Coward: Out - Knee

Taj Gibson: Out - Reconditioning

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Out - Finger

Ja Morant: Out - Elbow

Zach Edey: Out - Ankle

Brandon Clarke: Out - Calf

Game date, time and location: Sunday, Feb. 29, 4:00 p.m. CST, Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Indiana

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Indiana, FanDuel Sports Network Southeast (Memphis)

Radio: 93.5 FM/107.5 FM (Indiana), 92.9 FM ESPN Radio/680 AM (Memphis)

VITALS: The Indiana Pacers (15-45) and Memphis Grizzlies (22-36) meet for the second of two regular season matchup, with the Grizzlies winning the first, (128-103 on October 25th).

The Pacers are 34-25 all-time versus the Grizzlies during the regular season, including 21-7 in home games and 13-18 in road games. The Pacers tied the season series against the Grizzlies in the 2024-2025 regular season as well as the 2023-2024 season.

PROJECTED STARTERS

PACERS

G Kam Jones

G Ben Sheppard

C Jay Huff

F Jarace Walker

F Obi Toppin

GRIZZLIES

G Scotty Pippen Jr.

G Walter Clayton Jr.

C Olivier-Maxence Prosper

F Jaylen Wells

F GG Jackson

Betting Lines (via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Spread: Pacers +1.5 (-120), Grizzlies -1.5 (+100)

Moneyline: Pacers -108, Grizzlies -112

Total points scored: 237.5 (over -108, under -112)

QUOTABLE

Indiana Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle on Quenton Jackson receiving a standard contract: "It's great, he's really earned it. It's been a long road to this point but, I heard this recently and I said this to him today, I said 'The top of one mountain is the bottom of the next', and he's got to keep that in mind. This is really just the beginning. He's a young guy, he's got a young career and he's got to keep the edge, he's got to keep working."

