Pacers Guard Suffers Scary Head Injury in Preseason Opener
The Indiana Pacers opened up their 2025-26 season with a preseason game against the Timberwolves. They got the win, squeaking out a one-point win in overtime.
If you asked the Pacers if they would rather have gotten the win in a game that doesn't count or come out of the game healthy, they would have taken the latter.
Unfortunately, that's not what happened. The Pacers had a couple of guys go down with injury, including one guard who went down with a scary injury that saw blood come from his head.
New Pacers guard Delon Wright suffers scary injury in preseason opener
Third-string guard Delon Wright suffered a scary-looking injury after a Timberwolves player tried to gamble on a steal, head-butting him and causing a laceration above his eye.
What's worse is that the hit knocked him unconscious before he hit the floor, hitting his head again. Take a look at the injury.
When he was helped up, Wright was very clearly woozy. He wobbled as he was trying to walk off the court, and did not return to the game. He went straight back to the locker room.
The doctor in the tweet above seems to believe it was a concussion. No matter what the injury was, it will likely keep him out for a while. He's fighting to make the team, so this couldn't happen at a worse time for Wright.
TJ McConnell Suffers Injury in Pacers Preseason Opener
Wright wasn't the only player that the Pacers lost to injury against Minnesota. T.J. McConnell left the floor shortly before Wright did, coming up lame with a hamstring injury.
The Pacers officially called that a sore hamstring, and he did not return to the game. The absolute last position that the Pacers can survive an injury at is point guard.
It would be surprising if McConnell played again in the preseason. They need to keep him healthy for the regular season. Perhaps he's able to play in the preseason finale.
At this point, it's unclear when Wright will be able to return from his serious injury. Other than getting the win, this preseason game could not have gone worse for the Pacers.
