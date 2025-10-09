Pacers Cut Ties With Guard After Scary Injury, Sign 10-Year Vet
The Indiana Pacers signed Delon Wright to a contract a couple of weeks ago so he could compete for a roster spot. Indiana needs a third-string point guard with Tyrese Haliburton out for the season.
Wright made his preseason debut with the Pacers on Tuesday night against the Minnesota Timberwolves, and it turned into a nightmare for the veteran guard.
Wright suffered a scary-looking injury that saw him get knocked out on the court after a hit to the head. He didn't return to the game, and now he won't return to the Pacers at all.
The Pacers have waived Delon Wright in order to sign Cam Payne
Indiana has made the decision to waive Wright in order to make room to sign Cameron Payne, who also played for the Knicks last season. Those two were teammates in New York last year.
This seems to be a pretty cutthroat move from the Pacers. Having suffered such a severe injury, only to be cut less than 48 hours later, is tough business.
Wright reacted on social media to the news, showing just how tough the business side of basketball can be sometimes.
The Pacers decided to bring in Payne to help compete for that third point guard spot. That has become even more crucial after T.J. McConnell also left the preseason game against the Wolves.
Point guard is the one spot that the Pacers cannot afford to have any injuries. Adding someone with some experience in training camp is something that they think is in their best interest.
The Pacers will give Payne a chance to win a roster spot
With McConnell nursing a hamstring injury, that will give Payne a fair opportunity to earn a roster spot. Quenton Jackson will get more of an opportunity to play in the preseason, too.
Had Kam Jones not gotten hurt, this would have been the perfect opportunity for him to steal some playing time at the point guard spot. Unfortunately, he's out for a few more weeks with a back injury.
Last season with the Knicks, Payne averaged 6.9 points, 1.4 rebounds, and 2.8 assists per game. He shot 40.1 percent from the field and 36.3 percent from beyond the 3-point arc.
