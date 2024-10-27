Pacers vs 76ers: How to Watch, Odds, Predictions, More
The Indiana Pacers will play their first game in front of their home crowd for the first time this season. The Pacers will have their season opener on Sunday and host one of the best teams in the league and Eastern Conference championship, the Philadelphia 76ers.
The Pacers are 1-1 through two games and will look to take advantage of the depleted 76ers, who are 0-2 and will seek to spoil the Pacers ' home opener.
Tip-off is set at 3:30 p.m. ET, and the Pacers are heavy home favorites. They are favored in this game by -8.5, with the over/under set at 228.5. The money line is in favor of the Pacers at -350.
According to ESPN Analytics, the Pacers are projected to win this game with a 73.1 percent chance. The 76ers, who will be without the two superstars Joel Embiid and Paul George, only have a 26.9 percent chance of winning.
The 76ers have been without Embiid and George for the first two games of the season. Embiid is dealing with what Philadelphia is calling 'left-knee management,' and George is dealing with a left knee bone bruise.
The 76ers announced that George is progressing well in his recovery but will be out for their two-game road trip, which ends on Sunday.
As for Embiid, the team announced that he would be out for their first three games, and Sunday marks the team's third game. The 76ers' next game will be on Wednesday, and we'll see if he will be ready to suit up and play by then.
The Pacers will only be without their center, James Wiseman. Wiseman suffered a torn left Achilles and will be out for the remainder of the season. He had successful surgery on Thursday after he suffered the injury in the team's season opener on Wednesday night.
The last time these two teams met was in late January when the Pacers defeated the 76ers at home behind a triple-double from forward Pascal Siakam.
Siakam was huge for the team, recording 26 points, 13 rebounds, and 10 assists, marking his first triple-double in over a year, and helped Indiana end a Philadelphia winning streak at six.
The Pacers will look to take advantage of the 76ers, and after a horrendous performance in New York, Inaidana will get the job done.
The home crowd will be rocking and roaring, and the Pacers will go over the spread.
Pacers 122, 76ers 110.
