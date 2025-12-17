There aren't many teams struggling more than the Indiana Pacers so far this season.

The team is dead last in offensive rating and is second to last in NBA.com writer John Schuhmann's power rankings. Only the Sacramento Kings are below the Pacers in Schuhmann's latest column,

"The Pacers won four of their first six games after Thanksgiving, but went 0-2 over the weekend, losing to the Wizards (at home) by 19 points on Sunday afternoon," Schuhmann wrote.

"Aaron Nesmith has now missed the last 14 games, and by the time the Pacers host the Knicks on Thursday, it will have been 4 1/2 weeks since he was projected to miss four. Nesmith, Bennedict Mathurin, Andrew Nembhard and Pascal Siakam have played just seven minutes together this season."

Washington Wizards guard CJ McCollum dribbles the ball while Indiana Pacers guard/forward Bennedict Mathurin defends | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Pacers can't get things right

The Pacers knew this season would be a struggle with Tyrese Haliburton on the sidelines for the entire year with a torn Achilles he suffered in Game 7 of the NBA Finals against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

It definitely looked like it would be more of a challenge when Myles Turner signed with the Milwaukee Bucks in free agency. However, things have been truly awful because the remnants of that Finals team that are still on the roster have yet to stay healthy this season.

Nesmith, Mathurin, Nembhard, and Siakam have missed a combined 33 games for the Pacers in just 25 contests for the Pacers. That number has been the main reason behind the Pacers' plummet in the power rankings.

The worst part about the Pacers this season is that there is no quick fix. If this were NBA 2K, they would simulate to the end of the season.

Unfortunately for the Pacers, this is real life, and they have to grind out this trouble spot, build character, and march forward throughout this difficult season.

The Pacers are back in action on Thursday at home when they take on the New York Knicks, who are representing the Eastern Conference in the NBA Cup. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET inside Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Fans can watch the game on FanDuel Sports Network or stream it on NBA League Pass.

