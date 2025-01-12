Pacers' Pascal Siakam is Attempting to be 'Threat' on Multiple Levels
Indiana Pacers power forward Pascal Siakam has been one of the club's steadiest standouts this year.
Two-time All-NBA Pacers power forward Pascal Siakam has served as one of the few reliable players for Indiana on both sides of the rock.
Siakam himself recognized the high level at which he's been performing thus far this year, writes Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star.
"I put a lot of work into my craft," Siakam said. "I think every single night, I'm ready. I'm ready however the ball is gonna go. There's going to be times when you might get more opportunity than others. It's just all about preparation. For me, I prepare every single day for these moments. Every single night I'm out there, I want to be a threat on all three levels. I want to do it consistently every single night."
In a 108-96 victory against a very depleted Golden State Warriors squad on Friday, Siakam feasted. The 6-foot-8 big man scored a team-high 25 points (tied with All-NBA point guard Tyrese Haliburton) on 12-of-16 shooting from the field (1-of-4 from deep), grabbed nine rebounds and swiped one steal.
"You can give him the ball in the post and just let him go to work," Haliburton raved, per Dopirak. "That's just what he does. ... He can get a shot on anybody."
In 2024-25, Siakam is averaging a team-most 19.9 points on .526/.420/.745 shooting splits, along with 7.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists.
"I think he does a great job of finding the balance between taking those tough 2s sometimes and moving the ball," Haliburton added. "He does a great job because he knows he can get his shot off against everybody because he feels comfortable with that look and we feel comfortable with that look."
Siakam's growth as a go-to scorer has been perhaps the biggest surprise of his stint with Indiana so far.
"He gives you those relief buckets," starting Indiana swingman Andrew Nembhard said. "He's a guy you can rely on to score tough shots in times of need. He's a comfortable vet out there, has a good presence that we can, all of us young guys, follow. He's just done it before."
Nembhard had a relatively modest game for Indiana, scoring four points on 2-of-6 shooting from the floor, dishing out five dimes, grabbing four boards and nabbing one steal.
