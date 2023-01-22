Reviewing three Indiana Pacers trades proposed by ESPN

ESPN listed some trades they would like to see, and the Pacers were involved in three of them

Bobby Marks of ESPN penned two pieces designed to predict NBA trades that could be made in both the Eastern and Western Conferences. The in-depth articles break down every team in the league's situation entering the trade deadline, including recent trades they made, trades that ESPN would like to see, assets, and more.

The Indiana Pacers were involved in three of the trades that Marks detailed. The Pacers trade deadline direction is not clear after the team got off to a strong start before their ongoing seven-game losing streak, and the franchise is well below the salary floor, so Indiana could do a number of things between now and the February 9 deadline.

In the Pacers section specifically, Marks detailed a deal in which the Pacers use their salary cap space to their advantage.

Pacers receive: Dario Saric, cash considerations. Suns receive: 2028 second round draft pick (protected 31-35).

Saric is in the final season of his three-year contract, so this trade is all about finances. The Suns would save a bunch of money (the remaining amount of Saric's $9 million in salary + tax savings) and the Pacers would get cash considerations to cover the remainder of Saric's salary for this season. Indiana would need to waive a player (Marks suggests James Johnson) to facilitate the trade.

In exchange for the talented frontcourt player, the Suns would receive a protected second round pick from the Pacers.

While this framework makes sense, it feels like the Pacers aren't getting enough benefit in this specific trade. Saric wouldn't play for the Pacers, who already have surplus frontcourt depth in Myles Turner, Daniel Theis, Isaiah Jackson, and Jalen Smith. Getting Saric would pull the Pacers closer to the salary floor, but they would need more incentive to take on his deal since he would provide essentially zero on-court value. They could look to flip him in another deal.

If the protections on the pick the Pacers sent out were heavier, or the Pacers received a pick themselves, then this one could get done.

Pacers receive: P.J. Washington. Hornets receive: 2023 first round draft picks from Boston and Cleveland.

Indiana has needed a power forward for a while, and Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports reported that the team could target that position at the deadline if they search for upgrades.

Washington fits with the Pacers as he plays that position, and while his contract expires at the end of the ongoing season, the Pacers could send him into restricted free agency and significantly increase their chance of keeping him.

Washington is 24-years old and is averaging 15.4 points and 4.7 rebounds per game this season. He's good and would fit the Pacers timeline and style. The Hornets, meanwhile, are heading toward the bottom of the standings and may prefer draft picks to players right now. Would Cleveland's (currently 24th, top-14 protected) and Boston's (currently 30th, top-12 protected) be enough?

If the Pacers search for upgrades despite their rocky play of late, this deal could make sense for them. The tricky part might be convincing Charlotte to take the deal, but if they don't value Washington long-term, perhaps this could get done.

Ironically, the second trade suggested by Marks is in the Hornets section of his Eastern Conference piece.

Pacers receive: P.J. Washington. Hornets receive: Chris Duarte and the 2023 first round draft pick from Cleveland.

The deal is similar to the one above, but instead includes Duarte instead of the Boston pick.

Fischer reported that Duarte could be available this season. The 25-year old wing had an excellent, slump-breaking outing vs Memphis just over one week ago, but is having a down season. The 2021 13th overall pick is averaging 7.3 points per game on 34.4% shooting from the field and 29.6% shooting from deep this year. His shot has been off.

Duarte made second-team All-Rookie after his first season, though, so trading him now would be selling while his value is at a nadir. Would the building Pacers be interested in trading a player when their value has never been lower?

Washington is good enough, as outlined about, to consider the deal. But the Pacers may prefer to give up draft capital (the Boston first rounder in the deal above, for example) in lieu of moving on from Duarte when his value is lower.

If this is the only way the Pacers could get Washington, perhaps they pull the trigger. But this one is tricky, given Duarte's history of success juxtaposed with his current struggles.

The final deal Marks created also features Duarte. It is in his Portland Trail Blazers section.

Pacers receive: Josh Hart. Trail Blazers receive: T.J. McConnell and Chris Duarte

Josh Hart is one of the best rebounding guards in the league, a skill that the Pacers desperately need. He scores about 10 points per game on slightly above average efficiency, and his defense is solid. He's a good player who starts for Portland for a reason.

That said, his contract makes this complicated. He has a player option in his deal for next season, and if he declines the option, he could become an unrestricted free agent this summer. That player option is for just shy of $13 million, which might be enough for Hart to pick it up. But he could look for long-term money on about the same yearly value, so declining the option would make sense for the 27-year old.