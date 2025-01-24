Pacers Head Coach Rick Carlisle Calls Out Indiana for 'Alarming' Defense vs Spurs
On Thursday in Paris, the Indiana Pacers gave Frenchman Victor Wembanyama and his San Antonio Spurs all they could handle... for about one half of their first of two classes in the All-Defensive First Team center's home country.
But in the second half, everything fell apart.
For the just the second time all year, the Pacers allowed an opponent to score 40 or more points in a quarter (the Memphis Grizzlies also achieved this) with a brutal third quarter against the Spurs.
San Antonio outscored Indiana, 45-23, in a third frame annihilation that essentially ended the game.
"I don't know if we've ever given up that many points in a quarter, even when we were bad on defense," Carlisle said. "Giving up 45 points in a quarter is alarming."
More Pacers: Paul George Reveals He Almost Joined Pacers Rival to Form New Big Three
In front of a sold-out crowd of 15,935 fans in Accor Arena, Carlisle's Pacers completely ran out of gas. The embarrassing defensive performance was also witnessed by Hall of Fame former Spurs greats David Robinson, Tony Parker, Manu Ginobili, and Pau Gasol, plus Hall of Fame former triple-double machine point guard Oscar Robertson.
Former 2014 Defensive Player of the Year center Joakim Noah, former Spurs champion Boris Diaw, and ex-Spurs and Pacers Ian Mahinmi were also all in attendance.
More Pacers: Indiana's Pascal Siakam is Attempting to be 'Threat' on Multiple Levels
The Pacers had been riding high ahead of the game, and even with the loss have still gone 8-2 in their last 10 contests.
"We had a hellacious schedule at the beginning (of the season), probably in large part due to the Paris trip and everything being compressed," Carlisle said ahead of the game, per Deadspin. "That's challenging, but it hardens your resolve and makes you tougher.
"What do they say about pressure? It bursts pipes or it makes diamonds, and you hope that is the kind of thing where it can bring out the best in us," Carlisle said. "So, we're doing some good things and we've got more work to do."
Ultimately, the Spurs outscored the Pacers 80-53 in the contest's second half, for a final margin of 140-110. Wembanyama just proved impossible to defend, while the Pacers also struggled to close out San Antonio's wings.
They'll square off once again on Saturday.
Wembanyama led the way with 30 points on 13-of-21 shooting from the floor (4-of-11 from deep), 11 rebounds, six assists, five blocks and a steal. Shooting guard Devin Vassell notched 25 points and power forward Harrison Barnes scored 20.
Starting Pacers small forward Bennedict Mathurin, one of two French-speaking Pacers (along with Pascal Siakam), led Indiana with 24 points on 11-of-14 shooting from the floor (2-of-5 from long range), plus three rebounds, two steals and a block.
More Pacers:
Rick Carlisle Refuses to Reveal Rotation Decision vs 76ers
Pacers Insider Makes Case for Cam Johnson Trade Ahead of Deadline
For all the latest news and notes on the Indiana Pacers, stay tuned to Pacers On SI.