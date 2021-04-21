Russell Westbrook Buzzer Beater Against Steph Curry and Warriors
The Warriors with red-hot Steph Curry are in town to take on Russell Westbrook, Bradley Beal and the Wizards.
In the first quarter with the score already 35-20 Wizards, Westbrook splashed home a buzzer-beater to end the first quarter and give the Wizards a 38-20, 18-point advantage over the Warriors prior to the second quarter.
The highlight can be seen posted by Bleacher Report below.
The game is featuring three of the most watch players in the NBA right now, with Steph Curry, who has scored 47+ points in two straight games, Beal is second in the NBA in points per game behind Curry and Westbrook is closing in on the all-time triple-double record held by Oscar Robertson.
Westbrook is currently averaging a triple-double on the season, and if the stat line holds, it will be his fourth time doing as such.
- SLICK LEONARD DIES: Bobby "Slick" Leonard was the Indiana Pacers and his attachment to the franchise as a coach and broadcaster last nearly five decades. CLICK HERE
- Myles Turner is OUT Indefnitley the Pacers announces on Monday Evening: Myles Turner, the Pacers leader in blocks, who had missed six consecutive games before returning on Sunday against the Hawks playing 34 minutes, will once again be out. The team announced an injury to his toe that has him out for an indefinite period. CLICK HERE
- Pacers dropped third straight loss in Indiana to Spurs 109-94: The Pacers returning from their three-game road trip and five days on the road came home to play the Spurs and looked out of gas Monday night's contest. CLICK HERE.