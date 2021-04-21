Russell Westbrook Buzzer Beater Against Steph Curry and Warriors

The Warriors with red-hot Steph Curry are in town to take on Russell Westbrook, Bradley Beal and the Wizards.

In the first quarter with the score already 35-20 Wizards, Westbrook splashed home a buzzer-beater to end the first quarter and give the Wizards a 38-20, 18-point advantage over the Warriors prior to the second quarter.

The highlight can be seen posted by Bleacher Report below.

The game is featuring three of the most watch players in the NBA right now, with Steph Curry, who has scored 47+ points in two straight games, Beal is second in the NBA in points per game behind Curry and Westbrook is closing in on the all-time triple-double record held by Oscar Robertson.

Westbrook is currently averaging a triple-double on the season, and if the stat line holds, it will be his fourth time doing as such.