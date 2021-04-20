Skip Bayless Says Steph Curry is not a Top-10 Player Ever
On FS1's Undisputed, commentator Skip Bayless says that Steph Curry is not a top-ten player ever.
Steph Curry is coming off a week where he won Western Conference Player of The Week and just dropped 49 points in a win on Monday night against the 76ers in Philadelphia.
Yet, Skip Bayless on FS1's Undisputed says the two-time MVP and three-time NBA champion would not be on his list of top-ten players to ever play in the NBA.
The Tweet is below.
"If we were ranking this as regular season only, Steph would be in my Top 10. But by 2x MVP standards, he has stunk in the postseason. He gift wrapped LeBron James a championship with a 3-1 lead," Bayless said on Twitter.
While many will disagree with this, Curry has never won an NBA Finals MVP, which would be the only case Bayless may have.
