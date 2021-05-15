NBA News: Starting Lineups for Celtics and Timberwolves
The Boston Celtics have had a tough stretch. They first lost All-Star Jaylen Brown to season-ending wrist surgery. They're also on a four-game losing streak and will be stuck playing in the NBA's new Play-in-Tournament.
The Minnesota Timberwolves have a loaded roster with D'Angelo Russell, Karl-Anthony Towns and Anthony Edwards, but health this season was tough to come by.
They would have competed for a playoff spot if they had been healthy.
On Saturday afternoon, the Celtics will play the Timberwolves in essentially a meaningless game for both teams.
However, All-Star Jayson Tatum will be in the starting lineup.
The Timberwolves are 5-point favorites, according to FanDuel.
The full lineups for both the Timberwolves and the Celtics can be seen in two posts below from FantasyLabs NBA.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- BJORKGREN'S SEAT IS HOT: The Indiana Pacers' first-year head coach could be in jeopardy of losing his job, ESPN reports. CLICK HERE
- PLAY-IN TOURNAMENT: The NBA is having a play-in tournament for the first time this year to determine the No. 7 and No. 8 seeds. Here's everything you need to know on how it works. CLICK HERE
- RUSS MAKES NBA HISTORY: Russell Westbrook and the Wizards lost to the Hawks in Atlanta on Monday, but Westbrook got his 182nd career triple-double, the new NBA record. CLICK HERE.
- PACERS FALL TO BUCKS: On Thursday, in a game that could have gotten them to the eighth seed, the Pacers fell to the Bucks 142-133 and allowed two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo to score 40 points and grab 15 rebounds on the night.