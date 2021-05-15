NBA News: Starting Lineups for Celtics and Timberwolves

The Boston Celtics and Minnesota Timberwolves will play on Saturday.

The Boston Celtics have had a tough stretch. They first lost All-Star Jaylen Brown to season-ending wrist surgery. They're also on a four-game losing streak and will be stuck playing in the NBA's new Play-in-Tournament.

The Minnesota Timberwolves have a loaded roster with D'Angelo Russell, Karl-Anthony Towns and Anthony Edwards, but health this season was tough to come by.

They would have competed for a playoff spot if they had been healthy.

On Saturday afternoon, the Celtics will play the Timberwolves in essentially a meaningless game for both teams.

However, All-Star Jayson Tatum will be in the starting lineup.

The Timberwolves are 5-point favorites, according to FanDuel.

The full lineups for both the Timberwolves and the Celtics can be seen in two posts below from FantasyLabs NBA.

