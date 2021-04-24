Steph Curry with a Crazy Move Against Nuggets

Steph Curry won Western Conference Player of The Week last week and has been on an astronomical tear.

Once again, he is already in the middle of an impressive game against the Nuggets in San Francisco on Friday night. In the second quarter, he had an amazing move to get around the Nuggets defense and get to the basket for the finish.

The video of the highlight can be seen below in a Tweet from Bleacher Report.

Curry and the Warriors remain in striking distance of the eighth seed in the Western Conference. However, with the play-in tournament this season, the tenth seed may as well be not too far off from the eighth seed, and with their current status as the tenth seed, they would still have a legit chance to make some noise in the playoffs.