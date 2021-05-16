NBA News: Suns' Starting Lineup Against Spurs Without Paul, Booker and Ayton

The Suns will not have Devin Booker, Deandre Ayton or Chris Paul in the lineup against the Spurs on Sunday.

The Phoenix Suns can be the number one seed in the Western Conference with a win over the San Antonio Spurs in Texas on Sunday and a loss for the Utah Jazz against the Sacramento Kings.

This is the same franchise that had not made the NBA Playoffs since 2010 when Steve Nash (now head coach of the Brooklyn Nets) was running point guard.

However, it does not appear as if the Suns seem to care too much about what seed they are as the franchise enters the playoffs for the first time in a decade.

Devin Booker, Chris Paul and Deandre Ayton are all out on Sunday.

The full starting lineup with their big-three out can be seen in a post from FantasyLabs NBA below.

The Suns are 3.5-point favorites over the Spurs, according to FanDuel.

