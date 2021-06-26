NBA Playoffs Hawks-Bucks: Here's What Twitter Is Saying About The First Half

The Atlanta Hawks and Milwaukee Bucks are at halftime of Game 2.

The Atlanta Hawks trail the Milwaukee Bucks 77-45 at the end of the first half of Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Giannis Antetokounmpo has 17 points, seven rebounds and five assists, and Jrue Holiday has 19 points.

Here is what Twitter is saying about the first half.

The Bucks were 8.5-point favorites over the Atlanta Hawks for Game 2 in Milwaukee, according to FanDuel.

