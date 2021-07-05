The Atlanta Hawks Are Signing Former Indiana Pacers Head Coach Nate McMillan Long-Term
The Atlanta Hawks are signing Nate McMillan to a four-year contract, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
The Atlanta Hawks have an agreement on a new contract with head coach Nate McMillan, Hawks President of Basketball Operations Travis Schlenk announced during a presser on Monday.
The Tweet about what Schlenk said on Monday can be seen in post embedded below from ESPN's SportsCenter.
ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports that the deal is going to be for four years (see Tweet below).
McMillan took over for the Hawks after they fired Lloyd Pierce, and the team went 27-11 in the regular season and made the Eastern Conference Finals (via Basketball-Reference.com).
