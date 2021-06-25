NBA Playoffs Hawks-Bucks: Here's What Twitter Is Saying Before Game 2

The Atlanta Hawks have a 1-0 series lead over the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Atlanta Hawks and Milwaukee Bucks play Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Friday evening after the Hawks took the first game in Milwaukee on Wednesday.

Trae Young had 48 points, seven rebounds and 11 assists in Game 1.

Here is what Twitter is saying before Game 2 on Friday in Milwaukee below.

The Bucks are 8.5-point favorites over the Atlanta Hawks for Game 2 in Milwaukee, according to FanDuel.

Related stories on NBA basketball