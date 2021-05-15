NBA News: Brooklyn Nets' Starting Lineup Against Chicago Bulls

The Brooklyn Nets will have their three All-Stars in the lineup against the Bulls.



The Brooklyn Nets missed James Harden for 18-games with a hamstring injury, and then when he returned on Wednesday against the San Antonio Spurs, he came off the bench.

Coming off the bench was something Harden had not done since he won the Sixth-Man of The Year award in Oklahoma City with the Thunder almost a decade ago.

Not only did he come off the bench, but Kyrie Irving also missed that game, so the Nets still did not have their infamous big-three playing together.

That will change on Saturday against the Chicago Bulls at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Kevin Durant, Irving, and Harden will all start during Saturday afternoon's game, and the entire starting lineup can be seen in a post below from FantasyLabs NBA.

The Nets are 11-point favorites, according to FanDuel.

