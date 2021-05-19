Celtics' Starting Lineup Against Wizards

The Celtics welcome the Washington Wizards to Boston for the play-in game.

The Boston Celtics will be hosting Russell Westbrook and the Washington Wizards for their play-in game on Tuesday night in Boston.

The Celtics, unfortunately, lost All-Star Jaylen Brown for the remainder of the season due to wrist surgery. That being said, a win on the night gives them the seventh seed, and they still have a loaded roster with All-Star Jayson Tatum leading the way.

For the night, the Celtics starting lineup has been announced and the entire lineup can be seen in a post embedded below from FantasyLabs NBA.

The loser of the game will face the winner of the Indiana Pacers and Charlotte Hornets' game for the eighth seed.

The Celtics are 2.5-point favorites over the Wizards in Boston on Tuesday, according to FanDuel.



