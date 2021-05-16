NBA News: Clippers' Starting Lineup Against the Thunder
The Clippers will visit the Thunder for their last regular season game.
The Los Angeles Clippers end their regular season in Oklahoma City against the Thunder on Sunday evening.
However, the regular Clippers' roster will not be on display. Many of their key players will be out for the game.
Even though the Clippers are tied for the third seed in the Western Conference, and with a win and Denver Nuggets' loss could become the third seed, they appear not to be taking this one very seriously.
The Clippers are still favored by 7.5-points, according to FanDuel
The entire starting lineup for the Clippers can be seen in a post below from FantasyLabs NBA.
More on the Los Angeles Clippers and the game with the Thunder can be read here.
