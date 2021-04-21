The Hawks are 9-2 Since Trading for Lou Williams

The Hawks have been on a tear since getting Lou Williams.

During last month's NBA trading deadline, the Atlanta Hawks and Los Angeles Clippers came to terms on a deal that sent Rajon Rondo to the Clippers and Lou Williams to the Hawks.

Since that trade, the Hawks who are currently the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference with a record of 32-26, have been on a tear.

After beating the Orlando Magic at home in Atlanta at State Farm Arena last night, the Hawks are now 9-2 since adding Williams into the fold.

He has been the kind of scorer the Hawks have missed for several years now off the bench. Now, when Trae Young sits down on the bench and takes a rest during games, there is a bonafide scorer who can step in and shoulder the offensive load.