The Lakers Record When LeBron James is Out is Really Bad

The Lakers Lose to Mavericks and Their Record When LeBron James is Out is Really Bad
The Los Angeles Lakers got Anthony Davis back into the lineup last time out against the Dallas Mavericks. Tonight, the two teams squared off once again in Dallas, and Davis put up 17 points in their blowout loss to the Mavericks.
The Lakers continue to miss LeBron James in the starting lineup, who is nursing an injury to his ankle. The injury has seen him miss some significant time, and the Lakers are not a good team when their best player is not on the floor.
The Lakers this season are 7-12 when James does not play (via Stat Muse ), and they are currently the fifth seed in the Western Conference, which does not qualify them for home-court advantage in the playoffs.
The Lakers will need to get James back into the lineup soon and be ready for the playoffs healthy.
