NBA News: Knicks Catch a Break With No LeBron James for Lakers

The New York Knicks own just a half-game lead over the Atlanta Hawks for the fourth seed. On Tuesday they get to play the Lakers without LeBron James.

The Los Angeles Lakers will be without LeBron James on Tuesday when they host the New York Knicks, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported pre-game.

The Knicks are coming off of a huge underdog road win against the Clippers in Los Angeles on Sunday in which they won 106-100.

On Tuesday, when they play in Staples Center once again, they come in as 3.5-point underdogs, according to FanDuel.

Being underdogs did not stop them in their last win in Los Angeles, and they get the added benefit of going up against the Lakers without LeBron James (the Pacers play the Lakers on Saturday and probably will see James in action).

As it stands, the Knicks own just a half-game lead over the Hawks for the fourth-seed in the Eastern Conference, so a win on Tuesday is crucial for the Knicks.

