Toronto Raptors Starting Lineup Against The Indiana Pacers

The Toronto Raptors have announced their starting lineup for their game on Saturday against the Indiana Pacers in Indianapolis.

The full lineup can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from FantasyLabs NBA.

Earlier in the week the Raptors beat the Pacers 118-100 in Canada, and they have a 3-3 record heading into Saturday.

As for the Pacers, they have lost three straight games and are 1-5.

Both teams are playing the second night of a back-to-back.

Related stories on NBA basketball