Pacers News: Trade Proposal Links Indiana to Highly Sought-After Center
The Indiana Pacers have had a tough start to the season. Injuries have affected their play in more ways than one ,especially in the front court.
The Pacers are one of the more lackluster teams in the league regarding their frontcourt, and it's clear a change needs to be made in that department. The Pacers could be one of the few teams in the league that will make a trade and shore up those problems.
Multiple names will be available for the Pacers to acquire, and a new name just emerged for Indiana.
According to Nathaniel Holloway of Sporting News, he has the Pacers adding highly sought-after center Jonas Valančiūnas of the Washington Wizards.
In his recent trade proposal, he proposes that the Pacers acquire Valančiūnas and say goodbye to Bennedict Mathurin and Jarace Walker.
"In a possible trade, Washington could send Valančiūnas and Saddiq Bey to Indiana for Bennedict Mathurin and Jarace Walker. With Indiana’s frontcourt depth taking a hit with two season-ending injuries, adding a veteran like Valančiūnas would greatly improve their size."
The Wizards are one of the worst teams in the league this season, and they are likely to be sellers as the trade deadline slowly approaches.
The Wizards have already made Valančiūnas available for trade after he signed a deal with the team in the offseason. Washington has Jordan Poole and Bilal Coulibaly, who are off to great starts and will look to rebuild with their No. 2 overall pick, Alexandre Sarr.
Valančiūnas is a prime candidate, and many teams have already called the Wizards for him. The 32-year-old has been solid this season, as he is averaging 12.6 points, 8.1 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 0.9 blocks while shooting 56 percent from the field in 22 games.
The 32-year-old is and will continue to be a hot commodity in the trade market, as he could help a contender—or at least a fringe contender—rise to the top.
Valančiūnas is a physical big who could help carry the load on defense and could sometimes answer the bell on offense.
The Pacers desperately need a makeover to their frontcourt, and a combination of Myles Turner and Valančiūnas could be enough to help their struggling defense and rebounding.
The trade deadline is slowly approaching, and the Pacers are expected to make a move to keep their season alive.
