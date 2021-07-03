Watch Pacers' Domantas Sabonis Throw Down a Huge Dunk

Domantas Sabonis and the Indiana Pacers had their season end in the play-in tournament back in May, and right now, the two-time NBA All-Star is playing for the Lithuania men's national basketball team.

They won 88-69 over Poland on Saturday, and Sabonis had 17 points and eight rebounds.

During the game, he threw down a massive dunk, and the video can be watched in a clip below from the FIBA Twitter account.

