What Does Pacers' Pascal Siakam Have To Do To Make Hall of Fame? Insider Weighs In
How many future Hall of Famers do the Indiana Pacers have on their roster going forward?
Indiana pushed the eventual 2025 league champion Oklahoma City Thunder to seven games in this past summer's NBA Finals, thanks largely to the contributions around unselfish All-Stars Tyrese Haliburton and Pascal Siakam.
Is either player bound for Springfield?
The Pacers made a great decision when they decided to trade Bruce Brown and three first-round picks in return for Siakam. Siakam is the perfect fit for this team.
None of the first-round picks were high picks, and Brown's contract was always set up for him to be a trade asset. Siakam helped get the Pacers to the Eastern Conference Finals in his first half-season in Indiana.
Last year was his first full season with the Pacers, and he helped the team make the NBA Finals for the first time in 25 years. Does he have a Hall of Fame resume now?
NBA insider considers Pascal Siakam's Hall of Fame case
Siakam has a championship from his time in Toronto on the 2019 team. He helped lead the Pacers to the Finals last season. He's also made two All-NBA teams and three All-Star teams.
Mike Vorkunov of The Athletic doesn't believe that his resume is quite good enough to consider him worthy of making the Hall of Fame right now.
"But it will be interesting to see if Siakam, a teammate on the 2019 Toronto Raptors title team, can get in. His case would have been a lot stronger if the Indiana Pacers could have won Game 7 in the finals this summer," Vorkunov writes. "Siakam might have won Finals MVP after he already won Eastern Conference Finals MVP. Siakam has made two All-NBA teams and three All-Star teams, and he’s probably a few strong seasons away from really testing the boundary."
The Pacers might need to win a title for Pascal Siakam to make the Hall of Fame
Indiana has never won an NBA title. If Siakam can help lead the Pacers to a championship, which he came close to doing last season, he has a much better case to get in.
Siakam probably still needs to make one or two more All-NBA teams to get in, but his resume is stronger than a lot of people would think. He has a shot to make an All-NBA team next year, with him being the top scoring option.
In his career, Siakam has averaged 18 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 3.6 assists per game.
