Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton Seen Working Out at Practice Facility
10 weeks ago, Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton lay writhing in pain on the court during Game 7 of the NBA Finals versus the Oklahoma City Thunder.
More news: Pacers, Rick Carlisle Agree to Long-Term Contract Extension
When pushing off to attack the basket, his right leg gave out — and Hailburton crumpled to the ground with what was determined to be a torn Achilles. The injury was presumably the result of several calf problems Haliburton had been dealing with leading up to the final blow.
Haliburton had to watch in the back as his Pacers ultimately lost Game 7 by a score of 103-91. It had to have been a tough pill to swallow given the fact he wasn't able to help his team when they needed him most — as well as the reality that Haliburton scored nine points in the first seven minutes of the game before departing.
Well on his way to a monster effort, the proverbial 'what if' question will be present in his mind as he recovers from this difficult injury.
More news: Pacers Insider Projects Bleak Season Outlook After Schedule Reveal
Speaking of which, Pacers fans received a bit of a boost in their spirits as Haliburton was shown working out Monday at the team's practice facility. Haliburton posted a video of himself on his personal Instagram account shooting free throws. He swished all three attempts in the brief twelve second clip.
The odds of Haliburton playing this year remains very remote. He's the team's franchise player — and running the risk in bringing him back prematurely for Haliburton to only re-injure himself seems to be a foolish thought.
Indiana seems to be ahead of schedule given what it accomplished last year. Without Haliburton, Aaron Nesmith and in particular Andrew Nembhard should be given more opportunities to be on-ball creators. This should only help their development while their point guard gets fully healthy.
Moving forward for this season, there's still a world where the Pacers could be highly competitive in the Eastern Conference. It appears wide-open with the New York Knicks, Orlando Magic, and Cleveland Cavaliers operating as the potential favorites.
Given the chemistry Indiana has as a team, the next tier could quite easily feature the Pacers along with the Milwaukee Bucks, Atlanta Hawks, Boston Celtics, and Miami Heat.
Latest Pacers News
For more news and notes on the Indiana Pacers, visit Indiana Pacers on SI.