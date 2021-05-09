Sports Illustrated home
Wizards' Russell Westbrook Capped off Historic Night With Game-Winning Block Against Pacers

Russell Westbrook not only got his 181st career triple-double on Saturday, but also got the game saving block.
Russell Westbrook went into Indiana (home-town of Oscar Robertson) and tied Robertson's record of 181 career triple-doubles. 

Lost in the shuffle was the fact that the Wizards (32-26) also jumped over the Pacers (31-36) in the standings. Going into the game, the Pacers had a half-game lead, and now after the 133-132 overtime loss, they are the ones a half game back. 

With just five games left for the Pacers and four games left for the Wizards, there is very little time to move up or down the standings. Every game is critical. 

While the assist Westbrook had to give him his triple-double was the highlight that will permanently be enshrined in the history books, the most critical play of the game was a different one from Westbrook. 

With one second left in overtime, Caris LeVert launched a three-pointer that could have sent the Pacers home victorious, but Westbrook blocked it. 

The video can be seen in a post below from Bleacher Report. 

Westbrook finished with 33 points, 19 rebounds and 15 assists and has a chance to break the all-time record for triple-doubles in their next game against the Hawks in Atlanta on Monday. 

