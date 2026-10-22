Another Pacer added to the injury report; Mavericks without key players

The Indiana Pacers will host their inaugural home game of the season against the Dallas Mavericks on Friday evening at 7 p.m.

There is much anticipation for this game with it being Tyrese Haliburton's first official game back in Gainbridge Fieldhouse since Game 6 of the NBA Finals.

Emotions will once again be high as fans will finally get to show their gratitude to their franchise point guard for giving his all to this city, team and organization during the 2025 playoff run.

Unfortunately for the Pacers, T.J. McConnell has been ruled out once again with a right hamstring strain. The Pacers backup point guard has been sidelined with this injury since the beginning of training camp and there is no clarity on when he will return.

Aaron Nesmith --who missed Wednesday's season opener against the Pelicans-- has been upgraded from out to questionable with a left hamstring strain. More often than not, when the Pacers make an upgrade to the injury report, the player typically plays in the next game. It would be a significant addition to the Pacers' depth if their starting small forward is available.

Oct 21, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Ben Sheppard (26) reacts to a violation against him for a kick ball against New Orleans Pelicans during the first half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

New to the injury report is Pacers guard-forward Ben Sheppard. In the Pacers 123-120 victory over the Pelicans, he exited the game at the end of the third quarter and did not return. Per the Thursday injury report, he is dealing with knee soreness and is listed as questionable.

Johnny Furphy is also out for this game as he continues to rehab from his torn ACL that he suffered in February against the Toronto Raptors. There have been some websites who are listing Furphy as out for the season, but that is inaccurate. The belief is that Furphy will be healthy at the midway point of the season.

Dallas Mavericks Injury Report

Feb 27, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks center Dereck Lively II (2) walks with crutches during the second half of the game against the Memphis Grizzlies at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Dallas Mavericks will be short-handed in the front court as center Dereck Lively II is still recovering from foot surgery that took place last season. Expectations were that he would be ready for training camp but he is a bit behind schedule on his rehab.

In addition to Lively, Santi Aldama --who the Mavericks acquired in the offseason-- will miss the game against Indiana. He is still recovering from an arthroscopic procedure on the right knee that ended his 2025-26 season in March. Expectations are that he won't be out too long as he has been limited in practice per coach Dusty May.

Caleb Martin (right thumb sprain) and Tarik Biberovic (right heel bursitis) were ruled out for the game. While Jett Howard is questionable with right calf tightness/soreness.

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