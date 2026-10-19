What are the biggest concerns for the Pacers this season?

INDIANAPOLIS -- With their eyes set on winning a championship, the Pacers have built a roster that is capable of doing just that, but that doesn't dismiss that there are still questions.

With Tyrese Haliburton back healthy, the addition of Ivica Zubac in the middle and Pascal Siakam thriving in his role, there is no doubt that Indiana is going to have a huge say in who comes out of the East in May.

As the team prepares for an extended 82-game season, several questions remain unanswered, despite the team’s strong build. Here are my top three concerns as we approach the season.

1. The Backup Center

Oct 13, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder center Aday Mara (15) drives to the basket against Indiana Pacers center Jay Huff (32) during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This should not come as a surprise for any Pacers fan. During the offseason the Pacers were heavily rumored to be in the hunt for a backup center behind Zubac despite waiving Micah Potter and rostering Jay Huff.

The rumored target was their 2024-25 backup center Thomas Bryant, who agreed quickly on a new deal with the Cleveland Cavaliers. Indiana pivoted from Bryant to veteran Larry Nance Jr. --who was teammates with Bryant in Cleveland last season-- but the signing occurred 8 days after the free agency period has opened.

During the preseason, Carlisle never consistently played the same player at the backup five spot. They used Toppin in the first game when they were playing their regular rotation guys. During the second and third games they used Nance, and the finale went back to Toppin.

While Toppin is the best option of the three players, there are going to be some matchups where he is not big enough. Huff stands the tallest at 7-foot-1 but weighs less than Nance Jr. who is 7-inches shorter than him.

All three guys contribute positively to the team, and they can manage with a backup center by committee approach. However, if there were to be any midseason trade to strengthen the roster, it would likely be at the backup five spot.

2. T.J. McConnell - How serious is his injury?

Mar 29, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard T.J. McConnell (9) in the second half against the Miami Heat at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If you would have asked me in the middle of September my level of concern at the backup point guard spot, I would have emphatically said zero. Now, I am a little concerned.

McConnell is 34-years old and missed the entirety of the preseason with an undisclosed injury. As the oldest player on the roster, when you miss a significant amount of time the level of concern should be elevated.

Last season, McConnell had a hamstring injury that he suffered in Minnesota on the road in the preseason. This held him out for 10 regular-season games and analysts around the NBA shared they saw a decrease in lift from him.

The Pacers relied heavily on McConnell's play during their NBA Finals run, as he was a significant piece off the bench. You can't replace what he brings to the court every night, and with how the roster is currently constructed, there are no point guards behind him that you feel strong about.

Braden Smith will be with the Noblesville Boom devleoping and Quenton Jackson is more of a shooting guard than a floor general. Indiana would have to lean heavier into Nembhard at the backup point guard spot while still starting him next to Haliburton.

If a veteran point guard became available to sign or trade for, Indiana should be monitoring closely. If McConnell shows any signs of slowing down, or takes a drastic step back his level of impact won't be the same. My level of concern for a McConnell drop-off is still significantly low, but still something important to monitor.

3. Tyrese Haliburton

Oct 13, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) runs down the court before a game against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After playing in one preseason game, Haliburton missed the game two days later against Atlanta with an ankle injury.

When he returned, he had a sensational half against Oklahoma City, but there was one moment when he fell to the ground and had no idea what happened. Pacers TV analyst Quinn Buckner reassured the viewers that he was fine and just tired as he slowly got back up and setup the offense.

In the preseason finale against Milwaukee, we saw him land awkwardly at the end of the first half after attempting a three-point shot over Myles Turner in front of the Milwaukee bench. Haliburton gingerly walked off the court with a noticeable limp and had a slight limp when exiting the media room after the postgame press conference.

The face-of-the-franchise reassured reporters that he was completely fine and that it was nothing more than his body being sore after a game, but with how many injuries Haliburton has suffered since being a Pacer, it will always be something that causes a reaction.

Indiana's success solely hinges on the continued health of Haliburton. He is the engine that makes this vehicle operate and if he misses any significant time with an injury, there is no way to replace it. Keeping him healthy is priority number one.

You can follow me on X @AlexGoldenNBA and listen to my daily podcast, Setting The Pace, wherever you get your podcasts.