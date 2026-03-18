Indiana Pacers-Portland Trail Blazers Injury Report, Betting Lines, How to Watch, Lineups & More
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Game date, time and location: Wednesday, Mar. 18, 7:30 p.m. EST, Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Indiana
TV: FanDuel Sports Network Indiana, KUNP, Blazervision/Rip City TV (Portland)
Radio: 93.5 FM/107.5 FM (Indiana), Rip City Radio 620 AM (Portland)
VITALS: The Indiana Pacers (15-54) and Portland Trail Blazers (33-36) meet for the second of two regular season matchups, with the Blazers winning the first matchup, (131-111 on Mar. 8).
The Pacers are 39-63 all-time versus the Blazers during the regular season, including 28-23 in home games and 11-40 in road games. The Pacers split the season series against the Blazers in the 2024-2025 regular season, while the Blazers won the the series in 2023-2024.
PROJECTED STARTERS
PACERS
G TJ McConnell
G Aaron Nesmith
C Ivica Zubac
F Kobe Brown
F Jarace Walker
BLAZERS
G Jrue Holiday
G Deni Avdija
C Donovan Clingan
F Jerami Grant
F Toumani Camara
INJURY REPORT
PACERS
Pascal Siakam: Day-to-day - Knee
Andrew Nembhard: Day-to-day - Calf
Aaron Nesmith: Day-to-day - Ankle
Ivica Zubac: Day-to-day - Ankle
Ben Sheppard: Day-to-day - Ankle
T.J. McConnell: Day-to-day - Hamstring
Obi Toppin: Day-to-day - Foot
Quenton Jackson: Day-to-day - Calf
Micah Potter: Day-to-day - Triceps
Johnny Furphy: Out - Knee
Tyrese Haliburton: Out - Achilles
Taelon Peter: Day-to-day - G League (Two-Way)
Ethan Thompson: Day-to-day - G League (Two-Way)
Jalen Slawson: Day-to-day - G League (Two-Way)
BLAZERS
Robert Williams: Questionable - Knee
Vit Krejci: Questionable - Calf
Shaedon Sharpe: Out - Calf
Damian Lillard: Out - Achilles
Chris Youngblood: Questionable - G League (Two-Way)
Caleb Love: Questionable - G League (Two-Way)
Jayson Kent: Questionable - G League (Two-Way)
Betting Lines (via FanDuel Sportsbook)
Spread: Pacers +10.5 (-112), Blazers -10.5 (-108)
Moneyline: Pacers +380, Blazers -500
Total points scored: 234.5 (over -110, under -110)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
QUOTABLE
Indiana Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle after loss to New York Knicks: "They played a championship-caliber game tonight. They were dominant on the boards, they were dominant shooting the ball. They were dominant in the ball security department so, give them a lot of credit. I thought they just, they moved it and we didn't play with enough presence to get them out of any rhythm at all but they had a lot to do with it."
Alexander Toledo is a contributor to Indiana Pacers On SI and producer/co-host of the Five on the Floor podcast, covering the Miami Heat and NBA. He can be reached at Twitter: @tropicalblanket
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