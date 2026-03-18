Indiana Pacers-Portland Trail Blazers Injury Report, Betting Lines, How to Watch, Lineups & More

Game date, time and location: Wednesday, Mar. 18, 7:30 p.m. EST, Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Indiana

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Indiana, KUNP, Blazervision/Rip City TV (Portland)

Radio: 93.5 FM/107.5 FM (Indiana), Rip City Radio 620 AM (Portland)

VITALS: The Indiana Pacers (15-54) and Portland Trail Blazers (33-36) meet for the second of two regular season matchups, with the Blazers winning the first matchup, (131-111 on Mar. 8).

The Pacers are 39-63 all-time versus the Blazers during the regular season, including 28-23 in home games and 11-40 in road games. The Pacers split the season series against the Blazers in the 2024-2025 regular season, while the Blazers won the the series in 2023-2024.

PROJECTED STARTERS

PACERS

G TJ McConnell

G Aaron Nesmith

C Ivica Zubac

F Kobe Brown

F Jarace Walker

BLAZERS

G Jrue Holiday

G Deni Avdija

C Donovan Clingan

F Jerami Grant

F Toumani Camara

INJURY REPORT

PACERS

Pascal Siakam: Day-to-day - Knee

Andrew Nembhard: Day-to-day - Calf

Aaron Nesmith: Day-to-day - Ankle

Ivica Zubac: Day-to-day - Ankle

Ben Sheppard: Day-to-day - Ankle

T.J. McConnell: Day-to-day - Hamstring

Obi Toppin: Day-to-day - Foot

Quenton Jackson: Day-to-day - Calf

Micah Potter: Day-to-day - Triceps

Johnny Furphy: Out - Knee

Tyrese Haliburton: Out - Achilles

Taelon Peter: Day-to-day - G League (Two-Way)

Ethan Thompson: Day-to-day - G League (Two-Way)

Jalen Slawson: Day-to-day - G League (Two-Way)

BLAZERS

Robert Williams: Questionable - Knee

Vit Krejci: Questionable - Calf

Shaedon Sharpe: Out - Calf

Damian Lillard: Out - Achilles

Chris Youngblood: Questionable - G League (Two-Way)

Caleb Love: Questionable - G League (Two-Way)

Jayson Kent: Questionable - G League (Two-Way)

Betting Lines (via FanDuel Sportsbook)

Spread: Pacers +10.5 (-112), Blazers -10.5 (-108)

Moneyline: Pacers +380, Blazers -500

Total points scored: 234.5 (over -110, under -110)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

QUOTABLE

Indiana Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle after loss to New York Knicks: "They played a championship-caliber game tonight. They were dominant on the boards, they were dominant shooting the ball. They were dominant in the ball security department so, give them a lot of credit. I thought they just, they moved it and we didn't play with enough presence to get them out of any rhythm at all but they had a lot to do with it."

Alexander Toledo is a contributor to Indiana Pacers On SI and producer/co-host of the Five on the Floor podcast, covering the Miami Heat and NBA. He can be reached at Twitter: @tropicalblanket