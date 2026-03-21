Indiana Pacers-San Antonio Spurs Injury Report, Betting Lines, How to Watch, Starters & More
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Game date, time and location: Saturday, Mar. 21, 8:00 p.m. EST, Frost Bank Center, San Antonio, Texas
TV: FanDuel Sports Network Indiana, FanDuel Sports Network Southwest (San Antonio)
Radio: 93.5 FM/107.5 FM (Indiana), 1200 AM/1350 AM (San Antonio)
VITALS: The Indiana Pacers (15-55) and San Antonio Spurs (52-18) meet for the second of two regular season matchups, with the Spurs winning the first matchup, (123-111 on Jan. 2).
The Pacers are 45-60 all-time versus the Spurs during the regular season, including 24-28 in home games and 21-32 in road games. The Pacers split the season series against the Spurs in the 2024-2025 regular season.
PROJECTED STARTERS
PACERS
G TJ McConnell
G Aaron Nesmith
C Jay Huff
F Jalen Slawson
F Jarace Walker
SPURS
G DeAaron Fox
G Stephon Castle
C Victor Wembanyama
F Devin Vassell
F Harrison Barnes
INJURY REPORT
PACERS
Pascal Siakam: Questionable - Knee
Andrew Nembhard: Questionable - Calf
Aaron Nesmith: Available - Ankle
Ivica Zubac: Out - Ribs
Ben Sheppard: Questionable - Ankle
T.J. McConnell: Questionable - Hamstring
Obi Toppin: Questionable - Foot
Quenton Jackson: Questionable - Calf
Micah Potter: Questionable - Triceps
Johnny Furphy: Out - Knee
Tyrese Haliburton: Out - Achilles
Taelon Peter: Available - G League (Two-Way)
Ethan Thompson: Inactive - G League (Two-Way)
Jalen Slawson: Available - G League (Two-Way)
SPURS
Stephon Castle: Questionable - Hip
David Jones Garcia: Out - Ankle/G League (Two-Way)
Harrison Ingram: Active - G League (Two-Way)
Emanuel Miller: Active - G League (Two-Way)
Betting Lines (via FanDuel Sportsbook)
Spread: Pacers +18.5 (-106), Spurs -18.5 (-114)
Moneyline: Pacers +1400, Spurs -3500
Total points scored: 233.5 (over -110, under -110)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
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Alexander Toledo is a contributor to Indiana Pacers On SI and producer/co-host of the Five on the Floor podcast, covering the Miami Heat and NBA. He can be reached at Twitter: @tropicalblanket
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