Game date, time and location: Saturday, Mar. 21, 8:00 p.m. EST, Frost Bank Center, San Antonio, Texas

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Indiana, FanDuel Sports Network Southwest (San Antonio)

Radio: 93.5 FM/107.5 FM (Indiana), 1200 AM/1350 AM (San Antonio)

VITALS: The Indiana Pacers (15-55) and San Antonio Spurs (52-18) meet for the second of two regular season matchups, with the Spurs winning the first matchup, (123-111 on Jan. 2).

The Pacers are 45-60 all-time versus the Spurs during the regular season, including 24-28 in home games and 21-32 in road games. The Pacers split the season series against the Spurs in the 2024-2025 regular season.

PROJECTED STARTERS

PACERS

G TJ McConnell

G Aaron Nesmith

C Jay Huff

F Jalen Slawson

F Jarace Walker

SPURS

G DeAaron Fox

G Stephon Castle

C Victor Wembanyama

F Devin Vassell

F Harrison Barnes

INJURY REPORT

PACERS

Pascal Siakam: Questionable - Knee

Andrew Nembhard: Questionable - Calf

Aaron Nesmith: Available - Ankle

Ivica Zubac: Out - Ribs

Ben Sheppard: Questionable - Ankle

T.J. McConnell: Questionable - Hamstring

Obi Toppin: Questionable - Foot

Quenton Jackson: Questionable - Calf

Micah Potter: Questionable - Triceps

Johnny Furphy: Out - Knee

Tyrese Haliburton: Out - Achilles

Taelon Peter: Available - G League (Two-Way)

Ethan Thompson: Inactive - G League (Two-Way)

Jalen Slawson: Available - G League (Two-Way)

SPURS

Stephon Castle: Questionable - Hip

David Jones Garcia: Out - Ankle/G League (Two-Way)

Harrison Ingram: Active - G League (Two-Way)

Emanuel Miller: Active - G League (Two-Way)

Betting Lines (via FanDuel Sportsbook)

Spread: Pacers +18.5 (-106), Spurs -18.5 (-114)

Moneyline: Pacers +1400, Spurs -3500

Total points scored: 233.5 (over -110, under -110)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

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Alexander Toledo is a contributor to Indiana Pacers On SI and producer/co-host of the Five on the Floor podcast, covering the Miami Heat and NBA. He can be reached at Twitter: @tropicalblanket