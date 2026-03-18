Siakam, Zubac, Nembhard, playing status change ahead of Pacers-Blazers: Injury Update

The Indiana Pacers announced that forwards Pascal Siakam (knee) and Obi Toppin (foot) will not be available for tonight's game against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Meanwhile, Ivica Zubac (ankle), Andrew Nembhard (calf), TJ McConnell (hamstring), Aaron Nesmith (ankle), Ben Sheppard (ankle), Quenton Jackson (calf) and Micah Potter (triceps) were all listed as questionable to play.

For the Blazers, forward Vit Krejci has been ruled out while Robert Williams III remains questionable.

Here's the rest of the injury report and game preview:

INJURY REPORT

PACERS

Pascal Siakam: Out - Knee

Andrew Nembhard: Questionable - Calf

Aaron Nesmith: Questionable - Ankle

Ivica Zubac: Questionable - Ankle

Ben Sheppard: Questionable - Ankle

T.J. McConnell: Questionable - Hamstring

Obi Toppin: Out - Foot

Quenton Jackson: Questionable - Calf

Micah Potter: Questionable - Triceps

Johnny Furphy: Out - Knee

Tyrese Haliburton: Out - Achilles

Taelon Peter: Questionable - G League (Two-Way)

Ethan Thompson: Questionable - G League (Two-Way)

Jalen Slawson: Questionable - G League (Two-Way)

BLAZERS

Robert Williams: Questionable - Knee

Vit Krejci: Out - Calf

Shaedon Sharpe: Out - Calf

Damian Lillard: Out - Achilles

Chris Youngblood: Out - G League (Two-Way)

Caleb Love: Out - G League (Two-Way)

Jayson Kent: Available - G League (Two-Way)

Game date, time and location: Wednesday, Mar. 18, 7:30 p.m. EST, Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Indiana

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Indiana, KUNP, Blazervision/Rip City TV (Portland)

Radio: 93.5 FM/107.5 FM (Indiana), Rip City Radio 620 AM (Portland)

VITALS: The Indiana Pacers (15-54) and Portland Trail Blazers (33-36) meet for the second of two regular season matchups, with the Blazers winning the first matchup, (131-111 on Mar. 8).

The Pacers are 39-63 all-time versus the Blazers during the regular season, including 28-23 in home games and 11-40 in road games. The Pacers split the season series against the Blazers in the 2024-2025 regular season, while the Blazers won the the series in 2023-2024.

PROJECTED STARTERS

PACERS

G TJ McConnell

G Aaron Nesmith

C Ivica Zubac

F Kobe Brown

F Jarace Walker

BLAZERS

G Jrue Holiday

G Deni Avdija

C Donovan Clingan

F Jerami Grant

F Toumani Camara

Betting Lines (via FanDuel Sportsbook)

Spread: Pacers +12.5 (-106), Blazers -12.5 (-114)

Moneyline: Pacers +540, Blazers -770

Total points scored: 231.5 (over -110, under -110)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

QUOTABLE

Indiana Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle after loss to New York Knicks: "They played a championship-caliber game tonight. They were dominant on the boards, they were dominant shooting the ball. They were dominant in the ball security department so, give them a lot of credit. I thought they just, they moved it and we didn't play with enough presence to get them out of any rhythm at all but they had a lot to do with it."

Alexander Toledo is a contributor to Indiana Pacers On SI and producer/co-host of the Five on the Floor podcast, covering the Miami Heat and NBA. He can be reached at Twitter: @tropicalblanket