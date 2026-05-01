Pacers GM Chad Buchanan Outlines 3 Key Roster Needs for Crucial Offseason

Wednesday afternoon on local radio station 107.5 The Fan, Indiana Pacers general manager Chad Buchanan joined The Ride with JMV to discuss the team’s upcoming offseason.

During the interview, Buchanan was asked to identify areas of weakness on the roster—specifically, what the Pacers would look to address this summer.

His initial response came in the form of a question: “Can I say health?”

JMV quickly shot that down with a laugh: “No, that sucks. We know that. No, that is not an adequate answer, sir. Beyond health.”

From there, Buchanan outlined three key areas where the Pacers must improve.

1). Bench Scoring

Apr 10, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers forward Jarace Walker (5) drives to the basket against Philadelphia 76ers forward Paul George (8) during the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Buchanan emphasized the need for more offensive production from the second unit, particularly on the wing:

“From a roster standpoint, I think one thing this season revealed for us is the need for some scoring off of our bench—probably from the wing position. Obviously, with losing Bennedict [Mathurin], you lose some of that. Because we’re a little small when it comes to the size of our wings. Do we need a bigger wing that can get into our rotation and help us from a scoring standpoint?”

There’s a lot to unpack from that response.

For starters, it signals that Indiana could prioritize a scoring wing in the draft if it retains its pick. AJ Dybantsa stands out as the clear top option, especially given his 6-foot-9 frame, exactly the type of size Buchanan alluded to.

It also raises questions about positional preference at the top of the draft. Would the Pacers lean toward a guard like Darryn Peterson over forwards such as Cameron Boozer or Caleb Wilson? With Pascal Siakam and Obi Toppin already anchoring the frontcourt—and a clear desire to win now—the answer might be yes.

Perhaps most telling, though, is what this says about Jarace Walker. The organization still believes in him, but this suggests they may want a more natural, score-first presence in that bench role.

Right now, Walker and Johnny Furphy are the only wings with size coming off Indiana’s bench. Furphy, however, is recovering from a torn ACL, making it difficult to project him as a reliable contributor next season, especially for a team with playoff aspirations.

Indiana did find success using Furphy in a small-ball five role alongside Siakam, but that alignment doesn’t solve the primary issue: on-ball scoring from the wing.

Even if the Pacers miss out on Dybantsa or Peterson, the need remains. Best player available may still be the route in the draft, but adding a scoring wing—whether through free agency or trade—feels like a priority.

2). The Backup Five

Apr 9, 2026; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Indiana Pacers center Jay Huff (32) dribbles the ball against Brooklyn Nets forward Trevon Scott (13) during the second half at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Buchanan then turned his attention to the center position:

“I think you look at the five position and do we have a backup center that we feel comfortable with? We had Jay [Huff] and Micah [Potter], who both had good moments this year. Do we feel good about that position?”

While rhetorical, the question speaks volumes.

Notably, Buchanan stopped short of definitively saying the Pacers must upgrade at backup center. That hesitation could indicate some level of internal acceptance, either of the current options or of the limitations they face financially and within the market.

Still, it’s hard to ignore this as a potential area for improvement. The draft doesn’t offer a clear solution here, especially not with a top-four pick. Reaching for a player like Aday Mara wouldn’t align with the value of that selection.

Instead, expect Indiana to explore trades and free agency to solidify depth at the five. The team’s prior interest in Yves Missi is worth noting—he fits the mold of a rotational big rather than a full-time starter.

3). Point Guard Depth

Apr 10, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Quenton Jackson (29) drives to the basket against Philadelphia 76ers forward Paul George (8) in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Finally, Buchanan addressed the importance of guard depth:

“You can never have enough point guards. I think we realized that this season. The injuries to Tyrese, then to T.J., and then Drew goes down, and then Quenton Jackson gets hurt, and now we’re playing a two-way two-guard, Taelon Peter, at point guard.”

The Pacers’ injury issues at the position made one thing clear: they need a dependable third-string point guard.

Indiana cycled through multiple options this season, but none provided enough stability to stick long term, especially with roster spots constantly shifting due to injuries elsewhere.

Like the center position, the draft doesn’t offer a clean solution. Most of the projected top players occupy the two, three, and four spots, leaving point guard depth to be addressed through other avenues.

Apr 7, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Kam Jones (7) dribbles the ball while Minnesota Timberwolves guard Ayo Dosunmu (13) defends in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

It’s also worth noting that Buchanan did not mention rookie Kam Jones. That could simply be an oversight in a live interview, but it could also suggest the team isn’t fully confident in his ability to handle that third-string role.

Jones appeared in 37 games this season, falling short of the 41-game threshold that would have fully guaranteed his contract. While healthy enough to play, he received multiple DNP–coach’s decisions down the stretch.

Ultimately, Indiana will likely look to free agency or the trade market to address this need—unless it identifies a viable option in the second round, which would require acquiring a pick.

Final Thoughts

Buchanan’s transparency offered valuable insight into how the Pacers view their roster heading into a pivotal offseason.

The belief within the organization is clear: when healthy, this team has the talent to compete for an NBA championship.

Now, it’s about refining the edges, adding the right pieces in the right spots, to turn that belief into reality and bring the franchise its first-ever title.

You can follow me on X @AlexGoldenNBA and listen to my daily Indiana Pacers podcast, Setting The Pace, wherever you get your podcasts.