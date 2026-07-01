Free agency has officially begun in the NBA, and the Indiana Pacers are hoping to add to their second unit. One name they've been linked to in recent days is Kelly Oubre Jr. According to Kelly Iko, the Pacers are one of at least four teams who have plans to meet with the 6'8 free agent wing.

Oubre Jr. might not be the big splash Pacer fans would like this summer, but would he be a fit on this roster?

Replacing Bennedict Mathurin's production off the bench is a likely focus for the Pacers front office. The last time this team had a healthy roster, Mathurin averaged 16.1 points, 5.3 rebounds, while shooting 46% from the field, and 34% from three.

This past season in Philadelphia, Oubre Jr. averaged 14.1 points, 5.0 rebounds, and shot 47% from the field and 36% from three. It's not a straight comparison, as these players have different strengths and weaknesses, but it would at least give the Pacers some of that production they lost.

The hope would also be that a championship-level roster propels Oubre's game, as it has for many other players. This franchise has had a track record of bringing out the best in players, including recent examples of Aaron Nesmith, Obi Toppin, Jalen Smith, and Thomas Bryant. Some of those guys weren't met with major excitement when first acquired, but then contributed greatly to an Eastern Conference Champion team.

Similar to Mathurin, Oubre Jr. has been a little streaky in his career on the offensive end. When he's rolling, he can get buckets in a hurry. Mathurin gave this roster a different look, which was a positive at times. He can create his own shot and is better at getting to the foul line.

Other times, Mathurin didn't always seem to fit what Rick Carlisle and the Pacers were trying to do. It's possible that Oubre Jr. fits more of what they're looking for- a wing with length that can defend multiple positions and fit seamlessly in their fast-paced offense with ball movement.

If Oubre Jr. fully bought in to this unselfish play style, he could become a dangerous option for Indy. Oubre Jr. also got some playoff experience in Philadelphia the last few seasons after missing out the previous five years.

The Pacers President of Basketball Operations, Kevin Pritchard, has used the term "optionality" in the past when describing the type of roster he likes to build. A veteran bucket-getter with a 7'2 wingspan would fit that mold, giving Rick Carlisle more options on how to mix and match on any given night. A second unit of Oubre Jr., Toppin, Jarace Walker, and TJ McConnell would be a nice start to the depth chart they'd like to go to battle with.

It's unclear if Oubre Jr. is one of their main targets at this point, or if he's simply one of several players they like. For the Pacers, the search is on to try and find another piece to the puzzle for next season.