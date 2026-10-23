Indiana Pacers-Dallas Mavericks Preview: Injuries, Odds, Starters & How to Watch

Game date, time and location: Friday, Oct. 13, 7:00 p.m. EST, Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Indiana

TV: WTTV CBS4/WXIN FOX 59, DAZN (Indiana), KFAA Channel 29, MavsTV+ (Dallas)

Radio: 93.5 FM/107.5 FM (Indiana), 105.3 FM, 99.1 FM (Dallas)

VITALS: The Indiana Pacers (1-0) and Dallas Mavericks (0-1) meet for a regular season game, with one more regular season matchup to come on November 9, 2026.

The Pacers are 40-49 all-time against the Mavericks during the regular season, including 23-21 in home games and 17-28 in road games. In 2025-2026, the Mavs won both matchups against the Pacers, (107-105 in October 2025, 134-130 in February 2026).

The Pelicans continue to build through a core that features players in their primes, (Zion Williamson, Trey Murphy, Herb Jones, Dejounte Murray), as well as up-and-coming young guys (Jeremiah Fears, Derik Queen, Yves Missi). Their offseason move was signing Bennedict Mathurin.

The Pacers are coming off an exciting opening win against the New Orleans Pelicans, which was star guard Tyrese Haliburton's first regular season game since tearing his achilles in Game 7 of the 2025 NBA Finals.

Haliburton finished with 23 points, 12 assists and a steal, while Pascal Siakam ended up with 30 points, eight rebounds and a steal. Ivica Zubac, who was only able to play five games with the Pacers last season after they acquired him, finished with 16 points, 15 rebounds and two blocks.

Additionally, Andrew Nembhard finished with 18 points and nine assists, while Obi Toppin finished with 20 points, three rebounds and two blocks.

Betting Lines (via FanDuel Sportsbook)

Spread: Pacers -6.5 (-105), Mavericks +6.5 (-115)

Moneyline: Pacers -215, Mavericks +180

Total points scored: 236.5 (over -110, under -110)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

QUOTABLE

Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton: "I don't think there's been a point where I, like I've had moments in private, especially early when it was hard. I don't know, I thought that this moment would just feel super emotional for me."

"I didn't think I was going to cry, I really didn't. But I think it all just hit me, kind of, there when talking to Jeremiah, seeing all those Pacer fans in the arena. We haven't won here in five years or whatever and to see all those Pacer fans here in New Orleans means a lot to me."

INJURY REPORT

PACERS

Aaron Nesmith: Questionable - Hamstring

Ben Sheppard: Questionable - Knee

T.J. McConnell: Out - Hamstring

Johnny Furphy: Out - Knee

Braden Smith: Available - (Two-Way)

Kobe Brown: Available - (Two-Way)

Jalen Slawson: Available - (Two-Way)

MAVERICKS

Dereck Lively: Out - Foot

Tarik Biberovic: Out - Heel

Santi Aldama: Out - Knee

Caleb Martin: Out - Thumb

Jett Howard: Doubtful - Calf (Two-Way)

Tobi Lawal: Available - (Two-Way)

Walter Clayton Jr.: Available - (Two-Way)

PROJECTED STARTERS

PACERS

G Tyrese Haliburton

G Andrew Nembhard

C Ivica Zubac

F Kelly Oubre

F Pascal Siakam

MAVERICKS

G Kyrie Irving

G Max Christie

C Daniel Gafford

F Cooper Flagg

F PJ Washington

STORYLINES

Alexander Toledo is a contributor to Indiana Pacers On SI and producer/co-host of the Five on the Floor podcast, covering the Miami Heat and NBA. He can be reached at Twitter: @tropicalblanket