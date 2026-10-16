Indiana Pacers-Milwaukee Bucks Preview: Injuries, Odds, Starters & How to Watch
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Game date, time and location: Friday, Oct. 16, 7:00 p.m. EST, Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Indiana
TV: DAZN (Indiana), WCGV/My 24 (Milwaukee)
Radio: 93.5 FM/107.5 FM (Indiana), 620 AM, (Milwaukee)
VITALS: The Indiana Pacers and Milwaukee Bucks meet for a preseason game, with four regular season matchups to come in 2026-2027.
The Pacers are 97-122 all-time against the Bucks during the regular season, including 62-47 in home games and 35-75 in road games. In 2025-2026, the Bucks won all four matchups against the Pacers.
The Bucks are trying to sort through an overloaded roster (17 guaranteed contracts with room for just 15), while the Pacers are fairly set.
The main Indiana goal now is getting the returning Tyrese Haliburton and his teammates as sharp as possible for the season. Indiana looks much the same as two years ago, when it made an NBA Finals run -- but now has Ivica Zubac as a pick-and-roll threat.
Betting Lines (via FanDuel Sportsbook)
Spread: Pacers -8.5 (-114), Bucks +8.5 (-106)
Moneyline: Pacers -350, Bucks +265
Total points scored: 235.5 (over -112, under -112)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
QUOTABLE
Indiana Pacers coach Rick Carlisle on Tyrese Haliburton's performance against the OKC Thunder: "It was great. It was very, very impressive. There was no hesitation about playing, no hesitation about anything. He was extremely decisive when he stepped on the floor. A player like that changes so many things for a team, it was great to see."
Pacers point guard Tyrese Haliburton on what it meant for him to perform in Oklahoma City: "I think, mentally, as I prepared for the season and knowing that that was game three, the plan was to not play. I think it's just more like a mental hurdle than anything. After not playing game two, I decided that I probably need some more game reps, probably better for me to play."
"I thought I would feel something a little different or feel a type of way going in there but I really didn't think about it once I got started playing basketball. It was good to rip the Band-Aid off in a sense, not allow a place to have that mental hold on me."
INJURY REPORT
PACERS
Aaron Nesmith: Out - Hamstring
Andrew Nembhard: Day-to-day
T.J. McConnell: Day-to-day
Jarace Walker: Day-to-day
Johnny Furphy: Out - Knee
Braden Smith: Active - (Two-Way)
Kobe Brown: Active - (Two-Way)
Jalen Slawson: Active - (Two-Way)
BUCKS
Ryan Rollins: Day-to-day - Rest
Tyler Herro: Day-to-day - Rest
Myles Turner: Day-to-day - Rest
Nate Ament: Out - Ankle
AJ Green: Day-to-day - Rest
Kevin Porter Jr.: Day-to-day - Rest
Jaime Jaquez Jr.: Day-to-day - Rest
Kyle Kuzma: Day-to-day - Rest
Gary Trent Jr.: Day-to-day - Rest
Cormac Ryan: Active - (Two-Way)
Kam Jones: Active - (Two-Way)
PROJECTED STARTERS
PACERS
G Tyrese Haliburton
G Ben Sheppard
C Ivica Zubac
F Kelly Oubre
F Pascal Siakam
BUCKS
G Ryan Rollins
G Tyler Herro
C Kel'el Ware
F Jaime Jaquez Jr.
F Myles Turner
STORYLINES
Tyrese Haliburton Makes a Statement in Return to Scene of NBA Finals Heartbreak
Where the Pacers rank in the NBA GM Survey
LeBron James Makes Bold Tyrese Haliburton, Pacers Claim
Alexander Toledo is a contributor to Indiana Pacers On SI and producer/co-host of the Five on the Floor podcast, covering the Miami Heat and NBA. He can be reached at Twitter: @tropicalblanket
Alex, who was born in Miami, is also a producer, co-host and reporter for the Five on the Floor podcast. He has covered the Heat and NBA since 2019 as a season credential holder. He studied journalism at Florida International University.