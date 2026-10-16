Game date, time and location: Friday, Oct. 16, 7:00 p.m. EST, Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Indiana

TV: DAZN (Indiana), WCGV/My 24 (Milwaukee)

Radio: 93.5 FM/107.5 FM (Indiana), 620 AM, (Milwaukee)

VITALS: The Indiana Pacers and Milwaukee Bucks meet for a preseason game, with four regular season matchups to come in 2026-2027.

The Pacers are 97-122 all-time against the Bucks during the regular season, including 62-47 in home games and 35-75 in road games. In 2025-2026, the Bucks won all four matchups against the Pacers.

The Bucks are trying to sort through an overloaded roster (17 guaranteed contracts with room for just 15), while the Pacers are fairly set.

The main Indiana goal now is getting the returning Tyrese Haliburton and his teammates as sharp as possible for the season. Indiana looks much the same as two years ago, when it made an NBA Finals run -- but now has Ivica Zubac as a pick-and-roll threat.

Betting Lines (via FanDuel Sportsbook)

Spread: Pacers -8.5 (-114), Bucks +8.5 (-106)

Moneyline: Pacers -350, Bucks +265

Total points scored: 235.5 (over -112, under -112)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

QUOTABLE

Indiana Pacers coach Rick Carlisle on Tyrese Haliburton's performance against the OKC Thunder: "It was great. It was very, very impressive. There was no hesitation about playing, no hesitation about anything. He was extremely decisive when he stepped on the floor. A player like that changes so many things for a team, it was great to see."

Pacers point guard Tyrese Haliburton on what it meant for him to perform in Oklahoma City: "I think, mentally, as I prepared for the season and knowing that that was game three, the plan was to not play. I think it's just more like a mental hurdle than anything. After not playing game two, I decided that I probably need some more game reps, probably better for me to play."

"I thought I would feel something a little different or feel a type of way going in there but I really didn't think about it once I got started playing basketball. It was good to rip the Band-Aid off in a sense, not allow a place to have that mental hold on me."

INJURY REPORT

PACERS

Aaron Nesmith: Out - Hamstring

Andrew Nembhard: Day-to-day

T.J. McConnell: Day-to-day

Jarace Walker: Day-to-day

Johnny Furphy: Out - Knee

Braden Smith: Active - (Two-Way)

Kobe Brown: Active - (Two-Way)

Jalen Slawson: Active - (Two-Way)

BUCKS

Ryan Rollins: Day-to-day - Rest

Tyler Herro: Day-to-day - Rest

Myles Turner: Day-to-day - Rest

Nate Ament: Out - Ankle

AJ Green: Day-to-day - Rest

Kevin Porter Jr.: Day-to-day - Rest

Jaime Jaquez Jr.: Day-to-day - Rest

Kyle Kuzma: Day-to-day - Rest

Gary Trent Jr.: Day-to-day - Rest

Cormac Ryan: Active - (Two-Way)

Kam Jones: Active - (Two-Way)

PROJECTED STARTERS

PACERS

G Tyrese Haliburton

G Ben Sheppard

C Ivica Zubac

F Kelly Oubre

F Pascal Siakam

BUCKS

G Ryan Rollins

G Tyler Herro

C Kel'el Ware

F Jaime Jaquez Jr.

F Myles Turner

STORYLINES

Alexander Toledo is a contributor to Indiana Pacers On SI and producer/co-host of the Five on the Floor podcast, covering the Miami Heat and NBA. He can be reached at Twitter: @tropicalblanket