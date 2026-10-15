INDIANAPOLIS -- The Indiana Pacers are entering the 2026-27 NBA season with high expectations following a disappointing, injury-riddled 2025-26 campaign. With Tyrese Haliburton returning from his Achilles injury and Ivica Zubac joining the starting lineup, there's plenty of optimism surrounding this team.

Two of the greatest players in NBA history, LeBron James and Steve Nash, recently discussed the Pacers on their Mind the Game Podcast, and both had plenty of praise for Indiana's roster.

James immediately expressed his excitement when Nash introduced the Pacers as their next topic of discussion.

The four-time NBA champion made it clear that Indiana's success will ultimately depend on the health of his franchise point guard.

"Nobody can move the needle like Tyrese can. And he is the head of the snake," James said. "So, we'll see where he is physically. And if he's anything close to where he was before, then they're going to put themselves in contention."

That's quite the endorsement from one of the greatest players to ever step on a basketball court.

Feb 23, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) reacts to a player on the LA Clippers in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

James also praised Haliburton's basketball IQ, ability to push the pace and the unique challenges Indiana's offense presents to opposing teams.

He even joked about how opponents need to prepare themselves physically before facing the Pacers.

"You got to really be ready to play them… You got to get a good nights rest and get off your feet the night before."

While James focused heavily on Haliburton, Nash was particularly intrigued by how Zubac would fit an end ending in his offense following the departure of Myles Turner.

Oct 10, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers center Ivica Zubac (40) shoots the ball while Atlanta Hawks forward Onyeka Okongwu (17) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Some have questioned whether the Pacers can maintain their offensive identity without turns ability to stretch the floor, but Nash believes Zubac brings a different dimension to the team.

"I think Zubac is such an intelligent player. He is great around the basket," Nash said.

Nash also highlighted Zubac's screening ability and how his intelligence, combined with Halliburton and Pascal Siakam, could create new opportunities offensively.

"I actually have high hopes for Zu as a fit there," Nash added.

Both former MVP's also acknowledge that Halliburton will need time to regain his rhythm following such a significant injury.

May 19, 2024; New York, New York, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) reacts during the third quarter of game seven of the second round of the 2024 NBA playoffs against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

James emphasized the importance of patience, saying the Pacers must give their superstar point guard some grace as he works his way back.

For Pacers fans, hearing two basketball legends speak so highly of Haliburton and Indian is potential should only add to the excitement surrounding this season.

There are still questions about how quickly Haliburton can return to his previous form and how the new pieces will fit together. However, if James and Nash are correct in their assessments, the Pacers could once again establish themselves as one of the most dangerous teams in the Eastern Conference.

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