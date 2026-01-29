Aaron Nesmith's game winner lifts Pacers past Bulls

It was a frigid day in Indianapolis, with temperatures dropping to three degrees. However, that didn't stop two midwestern fan bases from filling Gainbridge Fieldhouse to watch these two Central Division foes square off for the third time this season.

The Bulls jumped out to a strong start in the first quarter, leading 31-19, but the Pacers responded by climbing out of a 12-point hole, rallying to turn the game into a competitive affair.

Trailing by nine points entering the fourth quarter, Indiana saved its best basketball for last, delivering two go-ahead baskets in the final 40 seconds.

With the game tied at 107, Andrew Nembhard drilled a clutch shot to give the Pacers a two-point lead. After Nikola Vučević answered with a three to briefly put Chicago back in front, Aaron Nesmith responded with a timely reverse layup to swing momentum back to Indiana. Johnny Furphy then came up with a crucial defensive stop on Coby White’s drive and calmly knocked down two free throws to seal the victory.

Indiana secured a 113–110 victory, its third win over Chicago this season. Here are four intriguing numbers from the game that help paint a clearer picture of how it unfolded.

1. Thirteen (13)

Jan 14, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers forward Pascal Siakam (43) in the second half against the Toronto Raptors at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Entering the fourth quarter, Pascal Siakam had just seven points on 2-of-9 shooting, a quiet night through three periods as the Pacers struggled to chip away at the lead Chicago had built.

Siakam, however, imposed his will when Indiana needed it most. The All-Star forward erupted for 13 points in the fourth quarter, shooting 4-of-7 from the field and knocking down 5 of his 6 free-throw attempts. It was another clutch performance from Siakam, helping keep the Pacers alive in a game they once trailed by as many as 14 points.

2. Four (4)

Jan 28, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vučević (9) shoots the ball while Indiana Pacers forward Pascal Siakam (43) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Indiana once again opened the game with a small-ball lineup, tasking the 6-foot-8, 245-pound Pascal Siakam with defending the 6-foot-9, 260-pound Nikola Vučević.

Vučević got off to a strong start for Chicago, forcing the Pacers to adjust quickly in an effort to neutralize his offensive impact. By the end of the first quarter, Indiana had already deployed four different centers in an attempt to match the Bulls’ size. Jay Huff was the first big man off the bench, followed by Isaiah Jackson and Micah Potter.

Here is how the final minutes distribution went for players who played minutes at the center position:

Pascal Siakam: 4:51

Jay Huff: 23:27

Micah Potter: 16:55

Isaiah Jackson: 2:33

3. Thirty-One (31)

Jan 28, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard/forward Bennedict Mathurin (00) passes the ball while Chicago Bulls forward Patrick Williams (44) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Indiana’s lottery picks combined for 31 of the Pacers’ 113 points in the win. Bennedict Mathurin finished with 15, while Jarace Walker added 16.

Strong scoring performances from the two young standouts were imperative to Indiana’s chances of winning the game. Together, Mathurin and Walker combined shot 10-18 from the field.

4. Fourteen Point Two Percent (14.2%)

Jan 28, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard/forward Aaron Nesmith (23) dribbles the ball while Chicago Bulls forward Matas Buzelis (14) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Indiana shot a horrendous 14.2 percent on two-point attempts in the first quarter. Connecting on just two of fourteen shots inside the perimeter.

The Pacers were fortunate enough to put 24 points on the board, kept afloat by efficient three-point shooting. Indiana connected on 6 of 13 attempts from beyond the arc, making up for their inability to will the ball into the hoop from two-point range.

You can follow me on X at @AlexGoldenNBA and listen to my daily podcast, Setting The Pace, wherever you get your podcasts.