Suns vs. Pacers Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Thursday, March 12

Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns are rolling, winning three games in a row to put themselves in the conversation for a top-six seed in the Western Conference.

The Suns have a multi-game cushion over the Los Angeles Clippers for the No. 7 seed in the West, and they’re in a great spot to pick up another win on Thursday.

Phoenix is a road favorite against the tanking Indiana Pacers, who are dead last in the Eastern Conference after losing their 10th game in a row on Tuesday. Indiana has been better at home (10-22) than on the road (5-28), but after losing to the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday, the Pacers are really tough to trust in the betting market.

Meanwhile, the Suns have one of the top defensive ratings in the league and are 39-26 against the spread – the second-best mark in the league.

Here’s a look at the odds, my favorite prop bet and a prediction for this matchup on March 12.

Suns vs. Pacers Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Suns -8.5 (-112)

Pacers +8.5 (-108)

Moneyline

Suns: -410

Pacers: +320

Total

223.5 (Over -115/Under -105)

Suns vs. Pacers How to Watch

Date: Thursday, March 11

Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

How to Watch (TV): FanDuel Sports Network (Local), Arizona’s Family Sports

Suns record: 38-27

Pacers record: 15-50

Suns vs. Pacers Injury Reports

Suns Injury Report

Grayson Allen – questionable

Dillon Brooks – out

Mark Williams – out

Jordan Goodwin – questionable

Haywood Highsmith – questionable

Pacers Injury Report

Johnny Furphy – out

Tyrese Haliburton – out

Quenton Jackson – doubtful

Ivica Zubac – questionable

Ethan Thompson – questionable

Jalen Slawson – questionable

Pascal Siakam – doubtful

Taelon Peter – questionable

Aaron Nesmith – questionable

Andrew Nembhard – questionable

T.J. McConnell – questionable

Suns vs. Pacers Best NBA Prop Bet

Suns Best NBA Prop Bet

Jalen Green UNDER 2.5 3-Pointers Made (-105)

I’m actually fading Suns guard Jalen Green in this matchup, and I explained why in SI Betting’s best NBA props column :

Phoenix Suns guard Jalen Green has scored 20 or more points in four of his last five games, but he’s struggled with his shot in limited action this season.

Green is shooting just 37.9 percent from the field and 28.2 percent from beyond the arc across 17 games.

So, I’m fading him as a 3-point shooter against the Indiana Pacers, who rank No. 1 in the league in opponent 3s made per game and No. 5 in opponent 3-point percentage.

The Pacers are allowing just 11.6 3s per game this season, and Green is averaging just 2.1 made 3s per game despite taking 7.3 attempts. He’s cleared 2.5 made 3-pointers in three games in a row, but he’s still failed to hit this line in 12 of 17 games overall.

I’m selling high on Green in this matchup against one of the best 3-point defenses in the league.

Suns vs. Pacers Prediction and Pick

Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why I’m buying the Suns as road favorites:

The Phoenix Suns have the second-best against the spread record in the NBA this season, and they are a league-best 10-2 against the spread when favored on the road.

Now, the Suns take on a tanking Indiana Pacers team that has lost 10 games in a row with seven of those losses coming by nine or more points. The three that didn’t all came against other tanking teams in Sacramento, Washington and Dallas.

So, I’m buying the Suns in this matchup, as they’ve jumped up to ninth in the NBA in defensive rating in the 2025-26 season.

Phoenix should be able to shut down Indiana’s offense (dead last in the league in offensive rating), and the Pacers have slipped to just 28-37 against the spread this season.

At this point in the campaign, I’m fading tanking teams every chance I get, especially if the spread is set below 10.

Pick: Suns -8.5 (-112 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.