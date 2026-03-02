As the Indiana Pacers position themselves for a playoff run next season, evaluating the roster around their All-NBA and All-Star duo — Tyrese Haliburton and Pascal Siakam — is essential. The top of the hierarchy is clear, but who comes next in terms of fit?

Here is a ranking of the roster based on how seamlessly each player complements Indiana’s two stars.

1) Andrew Nembhard

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard (2) in the first half against the Charlotte Hornets at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Haliburton needs a reliable secondary ball handler and a top-tier perimeter defender next to him, and Nembhard checks both boxes. His ability to play on or off the ball has been proven in high-leverage playoff moments, and his defensive versatility pairs naturally with Siakam’s two-way impact. The chemistry between Nembhard and Siakam has grown throughout this challenging season, with Rick Carlisle often labeling them as Indiana’s two best available players during injury stretches. He does a little bit of everything, and does it well.

2) Aaron Nesmith

Jan 14, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard/forward Aaron Nesmith (23) shoots the ball in the second half against the Toronto Raptors at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Nesmith is one of the NBA’s best movement shooters, creating crucial spacing for Haliburton and Siakam. He is also the team’s most physical on-ball defender, routinely taking on the toughest wing assignments. His Game 1 performance against New York remains a defining postseason moment, and his Game 2 showing against Cleveland was nearly as impactful. He fits the system, the culture, and the playoff identity Indiana is building.

3) Obi Toppin

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers forward Obi Toppin (1) celebrates a made basket in the first half against the Charlotte Hornets at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Toppin proved during the Pacers’ playoff run that he can toggle between positions, including functioning as a small-ball five alongside Siakam. His three-point shooting provides spacing, and he has improved defensively when guarding in space. In transition with Haliburton, he is a perfect match, whether finishing above the rim or spotting up on the perimeter. He embodies the Pacers’ preferred pace and style.

4) Ivica Zubac

Dec 1, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Los Angeles Clippers center Ivica Zubac (40) goes up for a shot as Miami Heat forward Jaime Jaquez Jr. (11) defends during the first half at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

Zubac slots just behind Toppin largely due to projection. While the fit looks promising on paper, it has yet to be fully realized. Zubac offers a different dimension. Interior gravity, rebounding, and rim protection, which could unlock space for Indiana’s shooters. Even if he does not develop as a floor spacer, his defensive presence alongside Siakam could give the Pacers a frontcourt balance they have lacked since Turner departed for Miwaulkee.

5) T.J. McConnell

Feb 20, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Indiana Pacers guard T.J. McConnell (9) dribbles against the Washington Wizards during the third quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images | Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images

McConnell remains the ideal backup point guard for Haliburton. With Haliburton often playing extended minutes, McConnell’s role is clear and defined. He has shown chemistry with Siakam in staggered lineups and gives Carlisle the luxury of deploying two capable ball handlers at once. His improved outside shooting and ability to generate instant offense with the second unit make him a seamless stylistic fit.

The Remainder of the Roster Ranked

6) Ben Sheppard

A trusted rotational piece in consecutive playoff runs who understands his role on both ends.

7) Jarace Walker

Possesses the highest ceiling in this tier and stylistically fits well next to both stars, but consistency remains the key.

8) Johnny Furphy

His off-ball movement and defensive activity are intriguing, and improved three-point shooting could elevate his role.

9) Quenton Jackson

Has shown he can function within the system at either guard spot and bring energy in spurts.

10) Jay Huff

Acquired for his stretch-big skill set, Huff works as a depth piece but is best suited for limited minutes.

11) Kam Jones

The sample size is small, but his early impressions and skill set suggest potential alignment with Indiana’s style.

12) Kobe Brown

Still carving out his role. Improved shooting since arriving in Indiana is encouraging, but he profiles as depth.

13) Micah Potter

Offensively capable within the system, but defensive limitations, particularly in space and on the glass, make the fit challenging in high-leverage situations.

The Pacers have a strong foundation in place for next season, but a few subtle roster tweaks could further solidify their depth and elevate the group from competitive to complete.

