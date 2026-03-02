Ranking the Pacers Roster Around Haliburton and Siakam
As the Indiana Pacers position themselves for a playoff run next season, evaluating the roster around their All-NBA and All-Star duo — Tyrese Haliburton and Pascal Siakam — is essential. The top of the hierarchy is clear, but who comes next in terms of fit?
Here is a ranking of the roster based on how seamlessly each player complements Indiana’s two stars.
1) Andrew Nembhard
Haliburton needs a reliable secondary ball handler and a top-tier perimeter defender next to him, and Nembhard checks both boxes. His ability to play on or off the ball has been proven in high-leverage playoff moments, and his defensive versatility pairs naturally with Siakam’s two-way impact. The chemistry between Nembhard and Siakam has grown throughout this challenging season, with Rick Carlisle often labeling them as Indiana’s two best available players during injury stretches. He does a little bit of everything, and does it well.
2) Aaron Nesmith
Nesmith is one of the NBA’s best movement shooters, creating crucial spacing for Haliburton and Siakam. He is also the team’s most physical on-ball defender, routinely taking on the toughest wing assignments. His Game 1 performance against New York remains a defining postseason moment, and his Game 2 showing against Cleveland was nearly as impactful. He fits the system, the culture, and the playoff identity Indiana is building.
3) Obi Toppin
Toppin proved during the Pacers’ playoff run that he can toggle between positions, including functioning as a small-ball five alongside Siakam. His three-point shooting provides spacing, and he has improved defensively when guarding in space. In transition with Haliburton, he is a perfect match, whether finishing above the rim or spotting up on the perimeter. He embodies the Pacers’ preferred pace and style.
4) Ivica Zubac
Zubac slots just behind Toppin largely due to projection. While the fit looks promising on paper, it has yet to be fully realized. Zubac offers a different dimension. Interior gravity, rebounding, and rim protection, which could unlock space for Indiana’s shooters. Even if he does not develop as a floor spacer, his defensive presence alongside Siakam could give the Pacers a frontcourt balance they have lacked since Turner departed for Miwaulkee.
5) T.J. McConnell
McConnell remains the ideal backup point guard for Haliburton. With Haliburton often playing extended minutes, McConnell’s role is clear and defined. He has shown chemistry with Siakam in staggered lineups and gives Carlisle the luxury of deploying two capable ball handlers at once. His improved outside shooting and ability to generate instant offense with the second unit make him a seamless stylistic fit.
The Remainder of the Roster Ranked
6) Ben Sheppard
A trusted rotational piece in consecutive playoff runs who understands his role on both ends.
7) Jarace Walker
Possesses the highest ceiling in this tier and stylistically fits well next to both stars, but consistency remains the key.
8) Johnny Furphy
His off-ball movement and defensive activity are intriguing, and improved three-point shooting could elevate his role.
9) Quenton Jackson
Has shown he can function within the system at either guard spot and bring energy in spurts.
10) Jay Huff
Acquired for his stretch-big skill set, Huff works as a depth piece but is best suited for limited minutes.
11) Kam Jones
The sample size is small, but his early impressions and skill set suggest potential alignment with Indiana’s style.
12) Kobe Brown
Still carving out his role. Improved shooting since arriving in Indiana is encouraging, but he profiles as depth.
13) Micah Potter
Offensively capable within the system, but defensive limitations, particularly in space and on the glass, make the fit challenging in high-leverage situations.
The Pacers have a strong foundation in place for next season, but a few subtle roster tweaks could further solidify their depth and elevate the group from competitive to complete.
