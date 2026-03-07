An unfortunate injury setback occurred Friday for North Carolina freshman standout Caleb Wilson.

According to Shams Charania of ESPN, Wilson — a projected top-four pick in the upcoming NBA Draft — will miss the remainder of the season:

“North Carolina's Caleb Wilson broke his right thumb in a non-contact drill in practice Thursday and has undergone season-ending surgery, sources tell ESPN. Wilson is expected to be cleared during the NBA pre-draft process, where he'll compete to be the No. 1 pick in June.” Shams Charania on X

The news comes after Wilson had already been dealing with another injury. He broke a bone in his left hand against Miami on Feb. 10 and had missed the Tar Heels’ last six games while rehabbing for a return.

Then, during that rehab process, Wilson suffered the thumb injury in his right hand — an incredibly unfortunate turn of events that will impact North Carolina’s depth heading into the postseason.

Despite the injuries, Wilson has been one of the most impressive freshmen in college basketball this season. He is averaging nearly 20 points per game while shooting 57.8% from the field. He has also contributed across the stat sheet with 9.4 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.4 blocks per game.

Scouts and draft analysts have consistently praised Wilson’s competitiveness, high motor and rebounding efficiency. He thrives in transition and plays with a level of force that makes him particularly dangerous attacking the rim.

The timing of the injury is especially unfortunate with the NCAA Tournament approaching. March Madness often provides prospects an opportunity to elevate their draft stock while performing on college basketball’s biggest stage.

Without that opportunity, Wilson will lose a chance to showcase his talent in front of NBA decision-makers.

That said, the injury is unlikely to dramatically impact his draft stock. However, if a prospect projected in a similar draft range delivers a breakout tournament run and carries their team further than expected, conversations could begin about Wilson potentially sliding slightly in the draft order.

The good news is that Charania reported Wilson is expected to be cleared in time to participate in the NBA pre-draft process. That means he should still be able to work out for teams picking near the top of the lottery, depending on what he and his representatives decide.

Feb 10, 2026; Coral Gables, Florida, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) drives to the basket against Miami Hurricanes center Ernest Udeh Jr. (8) during the second half at Watsco Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

For teams like the Indiana Pacers, that recovery will be worth monitoring closely.

If Indiana were to land the No. 4 overall pick, Wilson could very well be a realistic option for the franchise.

Fortunately, the injuries involve bone fractures rather than ligament or muscle damage, particularly in the lower body. Those types of injuries typically carry shorter recovery timelines, although Wilson will still need time to fully regain strength and rhythm before the draft process begins.

