March is synonymous with college basketball, and with the NCAA Tournament approaching, NBA Draft coverage is beginning to ramp up across the basketball world.

As big boards and mock drafts continue to roll out from major outlets, I wanted to take a closer look at how several of the leading draft analysts currently project the first round.

To do that, I examined projections from five prominent draft-focused sites and averaged their rankings to create a consensus mock draft. The goal was to get a clearer sense of where prospects are generally expected to land before the NCAA Tournament potentially reshapes the landscape.

To add another layer to the exercise, I also ran the Tankathon lottery simulator to determine the draft order and see which teams would end up selecting each player in this consensus mock scenario.

In this scenario, the Indiana Pacers received the No. 2 overall pick. Landing a selection this high would have the potential to alter the trajectory of the franchise and position Indiana for long-term success. Below, I’ll provide a more in-depth breakdown of the prospect projected to land with the Pacers at this spot.

So without further ado, here is the NBA Draft Lottery Consensus Mock Draft.

1). Sacramento Kings: Darryn Peterson | Guard | Kansas

Mar 3, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard Darryn Peterson (22) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

ESPN - Darryn Peterson

Tankathon - Darryn Peterson

The Athletic - AJ Dybantsa

No Ceilings - Darryn Peterson

Bleacher Report - AJ Dybantsa

2). Indiana Pacers: AJ Dybantsa | Forward | BYU

Feb 28, 2026; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; BYU Cougars forward AJ Dybantsa (3) dribbles against West Virginia Mountaineers guard Treysen Eaglestaff (52) during the first half at Hope Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images | Ben Queen-Imagn Images

ESPN - AJ Dybantsa

Tankathon - AJ Dybantsa

The Athletic - Darryn Peterson

No Ceilings - AJ Dybantsa

Bleacher Report - Darryn Peterson

Pacers Analysis: The Indiana Pacers land the player they would likely select if they held the No. 1 pick. AJ Dybantsa not only fills a clear need for Indiana, but he is also widely viewed as the most talented player in the draft class. The dynamic wing has the size, scoring versatility and athleticism teams covet at the top of the draft. He can score at all three levels and possesses the physical tools to develop into a high-level defender. For the Pacers, Dybantsa would represent a potential cornerstone piece for the next decade. Pairing a player of his caliber with Tyrese Haliburton could give Indiana a dynamic duo capable of leading the franchise into its next era of contention.

3). Utah Jazz: Cameron Boozer | Forward | Duke

Feb 16, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Cayden Boozer (2) makes a call during the second half against the Syracuse Orange at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

ESPN - Cameron Boozer

Tankathon - Cameron Boozer

The Athletic - Cameron Boozer

No Ceilings - Cameron Boozer

Bleacher Report - Cameron Boozer

4). Portland Trail Blazers: Caleb Wilson | Forward | North Carolina

Feb 10, 2026; Coral Gables, Florida, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) looks on against the Miami Hurricanes during the first half at Watsco Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

ESPN - Caleb Wilson

Tankathon - Caleb Wilson

The Athletic - Caleb Wilson

No Ceilings - Caleb Wilson

Bleacher Report - Caleb Wilson

5). Brooklyn Nets: Kingston Flemings | Guard | Houston

Mar 4, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars guard Kingston Flemings (4) dribbles against Baylor Bears in the first half at Fertitta Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

ESPN - Kingston Flemings

Tankathon - Kingston Flemings

The Athletic - Kingston Flemings

No Ceilings - Keaton Wagler

Bleacher Report - Keaton Wagler

6). Washington Wizards: Mikel Brown Jr. | Guard | Louisville

Feb 17, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Mikel Brown Jr. (0) looks on during the second half against the SMU Mustangs at Moody Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

ESPN - Mikel Brown Jr.

Tankathon - Keaton Wagler

The Athletic - Keaton Wagler

No Ceilings - Kingston Flemings

Bleacher Report - Kingston Flemings

7). Atlanta Hawks (via NOP): Keaton Wagler | Guard | Illinois

Feb 21, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Illinois guard Keaton Wagler (23) drives to the basket past UCLA forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) during the second half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

ESPN - Nate Ament

Tankathon - Darius Acuff Jr.

The Athletic - Darius Acuff Jr.

No Ceilings - Mikel Brown Jr.

Bleacher Report - Mikel Brown Jr.

8). Dallas Mavericks: Nate Ament | Forward | Tennessee

Tennessee forward Nate Ament (10) walks off the court after losing a NCAA basketball game between Tennessee and Alabama at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center in Knoxville, Tenn., on Feb. 28, 2026. | Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

ESPN - Jayden Quaintance

Tankathon - Nate Ament

The Athletic - Mikel Brown Jr.

No Ceilings - Nate Ament

Bleacher Report - Brayden Burries

9). Memphis Grizzlies: Darius Acuff Jr. | Guard | Arkansas

Feb 28, 2026; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks guard Darius Acuff Jr. (5) attempts a free throw against the Florida Gators during the first half at Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images | Travis Register-Imagn Images

ESPN - Darius Acuff Jr.

Tankathon - Mikel Brown Jr.

The Athletic - Nate Ament

No Ceilings - Jayden Quaintance

Bleacher Report - Jayden Quaintance

10). Chicago Bulls: Jayden Quaintance | Center | Kentucky

Jan 7, 2026; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats forward Jayden Quaintance (21) fives a teammate during the second half against the Missouri Tigers at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

ESPN - Thomas Haugh

Tankathon - Labaron Philon Jr.

The Athletic - Brayden Burries

No Ceilings - Koa Peat

Bleacher Report - Darius Acuff Jr.

11). Milwaukee Bucks: Brayden Burries | Guard | Arizona

Mar 2, 2026; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Brayden Burries (5) celebrates a three point basket he made during the first half of the game against the Iowa State Cyclones at McKale Memorial Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

ESPN - Yaxel Lendeborg

Tankathon - Brayden Burries

The Athletic - Koa Peat

No Ceilings - Braylon Mullins

Bleacher Report - Labaron Philon Jr.

12). Oklahoma City Thunder (via LAC): Labaron Philon Jr. | Guard | Alabama

Feb 28, 2026; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide guard Labaron Philon (0) brings the ball up court against the Tennessee Volunteers during the second half at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images | Randy Sartin-Imagn Images

ESPN - Braylon Mullins

Tankathon - Hannes Steinbach

The Athletic - Jayden Quaintance

No Ceilings - Yaxel Lendeborg

Bleacher Report - Thomas Haugh

13). San Antonio Spurs (via ATL): Koa Peat | Forward | Arizona

Feb 28, 2026; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Koa Peat (10) celebrates during the first half of the game against the Kansas Jayhawks at McKale Memorial Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

ESPN - Bennett Stirtz

Tankathon - Yaxel Lendeborg

The Athletic - Thomas Haugh

No Ceilings - Karim Lopez

Bleacher Report - Karim Lopez

14). Charlotte Hornets: Braylon Mullins | Guard | Connecticut

Feb 21, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; UConn Huskies guard Braylon Mullins (24) shoots against the Villanova Wildcats during the first half at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

ESPN - Koa Peat

Tankathon - Patrick Ngongba II

The Athletic - Labaron Philon Jr.

No Ceilings - Chris Cenac Jr.

Bleacher Report - Nate Ament

Picks 15-20

Here are the six players that got mocked by some outlets to land in the lottery range, but their averages didn't equate to landing in the top fourteen.

15). Golden State Warriors: Thomas Haugh | Forward | Florida

16). Miami Heat: Yaxel Lendeborg | Forward | Michigan

17). Memphis Grizzlies (via ORL): Karim Lopez | Forward | New Zealand

18). Oklahoma City Thunder (via PHI): Bennett Stirtz | Guard | Iowa

19). Toronto Raptors: Hannes Steinbach | Center | Washington

20). Charlotte Hornets (via PHX) Chris Cenac Jr. | Center | Houston

Between now and draft night, front offices will continue gathering information through conference tournaments, the NCAA Tournament, workouts, interviews and the pre-draft process.

But while movement throughout the rest of the board feels inevitable, the very top of this class appears far more settled.

The consensus among evaluators remains clear: the top four prospects in this draft class have separated themselves from the rest of the field. While the order could certainly shuffle depending on team needs and lottery results, it would be a major surprise if anyone outside that group cracked into the top tier.

March may shake up much of the draft board — but the foundation at the top looks as strong as ever.

You can follow me on X @AlexGoldenNBA and listen to my daily podcast, Setting The Pace, wherever you get your podcasts.