How the 2026 NBA Draft Lottery Consensus Mock Draft Affects the Pacers
March is synonymous with college basketball, and with the NCAA Tournament approaching, NBA Draft coverage is beginning to ramp up across the basketball world.
As big boards and mock drafts continue to roll out from major outlets, I wanted to take a closer look at how several of the leading draft analysts currently project the first round.
To do that, I examined projections from five prominent draft-focused sites and averaged their rankings to create a consensus mock draft. The goal was to get a clearer sense of where prospects are generally expected to land before the NCAA Tournament potentially reshapes the landscape.
To add another layer to the exercise, I also ran the Tankathon lottery simulator to determine the draft order and see which teams would end up selecting each player in this consensus mock scenario.
In this scenario, the Indiana Pacers received the No. 2 overall pick. Landing a selection this high would have the potential to alter the trajectory of the franchise and position Indiana for long-term success. Below, I’ll provide a more in-depth breakdown of the prospect projected to land with the Pacers at this spot.
So without further ado, here is the NBA Draft Lottery Consensus Mock Draft.
1). Sacramento Kings: Darryn Peterson | Guard | Kansas
ESPN - Darryn Peterson
Tankathon - Darryn Peterson
The Athletic - AJ Dybantsa
No Ceilings - Darryn Peterson
Bleacher Report - AJ Dybantsa
2). Indiana Pacers: AJ Dybantsa | Forward | BYU
ESPN - AJ Dybantsa
Tankathon - AJ Dybantsa
The Athletic - Darryn Peterson
No Ceilings - AJ Dybantsa
Bleacher Report - Darryn Peterson
Pacers Analysis: The Indiana Pacers land the player they would likely select if they held the No. 1 pick. AJ Dybantsa not only fills a clear need for Indiana, but he is also widely viewed as the most talented player in the draft class. The dynamic wing has the size, scoring versatility and athleticism teams covet at the top of the draft. He can score at all three levels and possesses the physical tools to develop into a high-level defender. For the Pacers, Dybantsa would represent a potential cornerstone piece for the next decade. Pairing a player of his caliber with Tyrese Haliburton could give Indiana a dynamic duo capable of leading the franchise into its next era of contention.
3). Utah Jazz: Cameron Boozer | Forward | Duke
ESPN - Cameron Boozer
Tankathon - Cameron Boozer
The Athletic - Cameron Boozer
No Ceilings - Cameron Boozer
Bleacher Report - Cameron Boozer
4). Portland Trail Blazers: Caleb Wilson | Forward | North Carolina
ESPN - Caleb Wilson
Tankathon - Caleb Wilson
The Athletic - Caleb Wilson
No Ceilings - Caleb Wilson
Bleacher Report - Caleb Wilson
5). Brooklyn Nets: Kingston Flemings | Guard | Houston
ESPN - Kingston Flemings
Tankathon - Kingston Flemings
The Athletic - Kingston Flemings
No Ceilings - Keaton Wagler
Bleacher Report - Keaton Wagler
6). Washington Wizards: Mikel Brown Jr. | Guard | Louisville
ESPN - Mikel Brown Jr.
Tankathon - Keaton Wagler
The Athletic - Keaton Wagler
No Ceilings - Kingston Flemings
Bleacher Report - Kingston Flemings
7). Atlanta Hawks (via NOP): Keaton Wagler | Guard | Illinois
ESPN - Nate Ament
Tankathon - Darius Acuff Jr.
The Athletic - Darius Acuff Jr.
No Ceilings - Mikel Brown Jr.
Bleacher Report - Mikel Brown Jr.
8). Dallas Mavericks: Nate Ament | Forward | Tennessee
ESPN - Jayden Quaintance
Tankathon - Nate Ament
The Athletic - Mikel Brown Jr.
No Ceilings - Nate Ament
Bleacher Report - Brayden Burries
9). Memphis Grizzlies: Darius Acuff Jr. | Guard | Arkansas
ESPN - Darius Acuff Jr.
Tankathon - Mikel Brown Jr.
The Athletic - Nate Ament
No Ceilings - Jayden Quaintance
Bleacher Report - Jayden Quaintance
10). Chicago Bulls: Jayden Quaintance | Center | Kentucky
ESPN - Thomas Haugh
Tankathon - Labaron Philon Jr.
The Athletic - Brayden Burries
No Ceilings - Koa Peat
Bleacher Report - Darius Acuff Jr.
11). Milwaukee Bucks: Brayden Burries | Guard | Arizona
ESPN - Yaxel Lendeborg
Tankathon - Brayden Burries
The Athletic - Koa Peat
No Ceilings - Braylon Mullins
Bleacher Report - Labaron Philon Jr.
12). Oklahoma City Thunder (via LAC): Labaron Philon Jr. | Guard | Alabama
ESPN - Braylon Mullins
Tankathon - Hannes Steinbach
The Athletic - Jayden Quaintance
No Ceilings - Yaxel Lendeborg
Bleacher Report - Thomas Haugh
13). San Antonio Spurs (via ATL): Koa Peat | Forward | Arizona
ESPN - Bennett Stirtz
Tankathon - Yaxel Lendeborg
The Athletic - Thomas Haugh
No Ceilings - Karim Lopez
Bleacher Report - Karim Lopez
14). Charlotte Hornets: Braylon Mullins | Guard | Connecticut
ESPN - Koa Peat
Tankathon - Patrick Ngongba II
The Athletic - Labaron Philon Jr.
No Ceilings - Chris Cenac Jr.
Bleacher Report - Nate Ament
Picks 15-20
Here are the six players that got mocked by some outlets to land in the lottery range, but their averages didn't equate to landing in the top fourteen.
15). Golden State Warriors: Thomas Haugh | Forward | Florida
16). Miami Heat: Yaxel Lendeborg | Forward | Michigan
17). Memphis Grizzlies (via ORL): Karim Lopez | Forward | New Zealand
18). Oklahoma City Thunder (via PHI): Bennett Stirtz | Guard | Iowa
19). Toronto Raptors: Hannes Steinbach | Center | Washington
20). Charlotte Hornets (via PHX) Chris Cenac Jr. | Center | Houston
Between now and draft night, front offices will continue gathering information through conference tournaments, the NCAA Tournament, workouts, interviews and the pre-draft process.
But while movement throughout the rest of the board feels inevitable, the very top of this class appears far more settled.
The consensus among evaluators remains clear: the top four prospects in this draft class have separated themselves from the rest of the field. While the order could certainly shuffle depending on team needs and lottery results, it would be a major surprise if anyone outside that group cracked into the top tier.
March may shake up much of the draft board — but the foundation at the top looks as strong as ever.
You can follow me on X @AlexGoldenNBA and listen to my daily podcast, Setting The Pace, wherever you get your podcasts.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
I was born in Indianapolis, Indiana and I am the host and creator of Setting The Pace: A Pacers Podcast. I have been covering the team since 2015, and talking about them on the podcast since 2018. I have been a credentialed media member since 2023.Follow AlexGoldenNBA